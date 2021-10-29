CADILLAC — A 16-year-old Manton teen, facing a potential life sentence, recently accepted a plea to lesser criminal sexual conduct-related charges in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Steven Michael Nieuwenhuis pleaded no contest to an added count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection to an incident on Dec. 10 in Manton. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, will be dismissed at sentencing. He faces up to two years in prison and/or $500 in fines when he is sentenced sometime in the next month.
He also pleaded no contest to an added count of assault with intent to commit criminal penetration for his connection with an incident on Feb. 15 in Manton. AS part of that no contest plea, a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, the defendant under 17, will be dismissed.
He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced sometime in the next month.
In the case where he was charged with fourth-degree CSC, Nieuwenhuis was originally charged in Wexford County’s Probate Court, but the case was moved to the circuit court after a two-phase wavier to have it brought to the circuit court was submitted.
According to state law, if a juvenile 14 years of age or older is accused of an act that if committed by an adult would be a felony, the judge of the family division of circuit court in the county in which the offense is alleged to have been committed may waive jurisdiction upon motion of the prosecuting attorney. After waiver, the juvenile may be tried in the court having general criminal jurisdiction of the offense. This process included a hearing before the waiver was granted.
In the case where he was originally charged with first-degree CSC, which is punishable by up to life in prison, Nieuwenhuis was never charged as a juvenile and was arraigned in 84th District Court before the case was bound over to circuit court.
Both Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins and Wexford County Assistant Prosecutor Johanna Carey had no comment.
