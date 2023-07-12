CADILLAC — A teenager was hospitalized Wednesday following a crash that occurred in Wexford County.
According to a press release issued by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the crash in Clam Lake Township around 3:25 p.m.
A westbound SUV crossed the center line of M-115 and struck a semi-truck that was turning onto M-115 from East 48 Road, according to the release.
The Cadillac Fire Department used Jaws of Life to remove the 18-year-old driver from the SUV. He was then taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and, from there, was “life flighted” to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
M-115 was shut down for approximately 90 minutes while a traffic investigation and cleanup took place.
No names were released, as the incident is still under investigation. Fatigue is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cadillac Fire Department and Michigan State Police.
