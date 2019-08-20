A group of men from the Western Michigan Teen Challenge facility in Muskegon performed music and shared remarkable testimonies about the grace of God on Sunday evening from the wooden stage on the outdoor grounds of the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Those in attendance not only heard majestic music honoring the Lord but heard from the men, some of them in their 50s, about how God is delivering them from a lifestyle that included drugs and jail and broken families through the ministry of Teen Challenge. The annual Teen Challenge concert marks the end of the outdoor concert series the church hosts each summer.
photo by Mike Dunn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.