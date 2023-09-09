LAKE CITY — Maria DeRuiter had a lot of nervous excitement going into her first solo flight.
The Northern Michigan Christian junior hadn’t eaten anything the morning before and was going to be celebrating her 16th birthday later that day.
One hour and six minutes later, she earned a student pilot certificate and became the first woman in her family to complete a solo flight over Lake Missaukee.
“I was looking forward to it for my entire life and finally realizing I made it, that was exciting,” she said. “My school is so small and everyone kind of does the same sports and everything, so it was something different that nobody else really did.”
Maria used a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane for her solo flight, which was the same plane her father and instructor, Derek DeRuiter, used on his solo flight. Derek said the plane was also the first one his father Don DeRuiter purchased back in the mid-1960s.
Being able to fly the same plane her father and grandfather once flew meant a lot to her, Maria said.
“I can’t believe it’s still flying, but it was just super cool,” she said.
Derek said Maria had to become proficient in certain maneuvers and demonstrate she could perform them safely before she could fly solo for the first time. She also had to go complete an application process through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and do a pre-solo knowledge test.
Once he as her instructor was confident in Maria’s ability, Derek said she could do a solo flight as soon as she turned 16.
Maria’s solo flight involved her having to do three takeoffs and three landings on Lake Missaukee. During one of her landings, Maria said she had to perform a go-around, meaning she had to abort the landing and try about.
While she said the go-around was scary, it all ended well for the young pilot.
“I remember tacking away, not believing it was real which was weird, but it was good,” she said.
Maria’s first introduction to flying was with her father. Maria said she enjoyed spending time with time as the pair flew around Missaukee County and made trips to places like Mackinac Island and Beaver Island.
“I loved flying over things I knew like the school and stuff,” she said. “I liked flying over soccer games. I just loved spending time with him when I was little.”
When she was 14, Maria began training and logging flight hours with her father. She said her first lesson was a surprise as she didn’t know they would be training that day.
“I remember we were on a ski plane and I probably didn’t really do much except steer once we got off the ground,” she said. “It was kind of nerve-racking. I didn’t like pulling the power back at all or anything.”
Things got easier for Maria and her father as they would end up logging around 22 hours before her solo flight. Derek said training his daughter was a more enjoyable experience because it was as regimented and much more relaxed.
“We could just go out and have fun and learn at the same time,” he said.
It wasn’t until this summer that Maria felt completely comfortable flying, she said. Now that she has a student pilot certificate, Maria can either fly solo or do dual instruction with an instructor like her father.
“I am proud of her,” Derek said. “It was pretty cool that she wanted to do it, especially in the same airplane that I did my solo flight in. It was really cool to see her meet that goal that she wanted to do.”
Maria can now pursue a private pilot license, which would allow her to fly with passengers, Derek said. She will need to log 40 flight hours, including some cross-country flying, nighttime flying, solo flying and instrument time.
The decision to pursue a private pilot license will be up to Maria. She said she plans to focus on school and extracurricular activities.
That doesn’t mean you won’t see her in the air from time to time over Lake Missaukee and beyond.
“I don’t really know if I want to be in that field for my actual job in the future, but we’ll see where it goes,” Maria said.
