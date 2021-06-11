Like most 15-year-olds, Wesley Gibson doesn’t like getting up super early in the morning for any reason.
As the minutes tick closer to the start of a race, however, that teenage irritability transforms into a familiar excitement, and even a source of humor.
“Running is so funny to him,‘ said Wesley’s mother, Janet. “He gets out there and starts laughing and giggling, trying to run as fast as he can. He gets extremely excited just to get out. He has a great time. He enjoys it as much as he does downhill skiing with his dad and Full Potential Adventures.‘
Wesley and his family — Janet, his father, Matt, and brother, Will — participate in as many local races as they can, including the recent Rotary STRIDE for S.T.R.I.V.E., Cadillac YMCA Festival of Races, LeRoy Razzasque Days 5K, Kids Mud Run in Grand Rapids, and Toy Trot 5K, to name just a few.
“It started with our very first family race in 2011,‘ Janet told the Cadillac News. “Wesley was like 5 and barely walking on his own. It was the local Heroes 1K.‘
Janet, who started competing in races as a way to stay active, said she was inspired to enter into her family into races by a program that she heard about that matched professional runners with participants like her son.
“When (the professional runner) got to the finish line, they would always let their runner finish first,‘ Janet said. “We also like him to start and finish the race on his own (outside his stroller).‘
Wesley was born with anophthalmia and agenesis of the corpus callosum — that is, without eyes and without the part of the brain that connects the hemispheres. Doctors predicted that Wesley may never walk or speak, but Wesley defied the odds. He learned to talk and sing and took his first steps at age 3. Despite his remarkable progress, Wesley began to lose ground as he grew older. He stopped speaking and experienced a great deal of frustration as a result.
Janet said that part of the reason for this change was explained by subsequent diagnoses of selective mutism and autism.
Due to his condition, Wesley can’t run or walk the entire duration of the race, so for most of the time, they push him in his adaptive stroller.
The family for several years had been trying to obtain the adaptive stroller (which costs several thousand dollars) after he grew out of the unit he had been using as a child.
Janet applied for a stroller in the 2015 Great Bike Giveaway contest but didn’t win that year. After reapplying for the Great Bike Giveaway in 2020, Wesley finally won.
“Instead of winning through votes, the community stepped up and all donated, so we were awarded this adaptive bike,‘ Janet said at the time they found out they would be getting the stroller. “He is joyous that we have something that he can walk and go for a bike ride, so that’s making him super happy.‘
Janet said she was thrilled about the generosity shown toward Wesley. “Not only our friends, but just other people in the community and complete strangers have helped Wesley get these things.‘ Janet said. “Some really good things have happened, and I’m thankful to the community that continues to support us. It’s just great.‘
Matt said when they mention to Wesley that they have a race coming up, he starts repeating the word “race ... race‘ over and over.
While Wesley loves listening to the various sounds of the outdoors, Matt said sometimes the race environment can be a little overstimulating, especially when they’re near a lot of other runners. Wesley deals with that stress by putting on his headphones and listening to an audio storybook.
In addition to races, Matt said when people do the Mackinac Bridgewalk on Labor Day, the family does their own version here in Cadillac, walking the bridges over the Clam River on the Keith McKellop Walkway, the bridge in Kenwood Park, and the bridge over the canal.
With many races cancelled last summer due to concerns about the pandemic, Matt said they hope to be able to enter into several this year to make up for it. Being in the Navy and on the board of the Veterans Serving Veterans Park north of Cadillac, Matt said he’s especially excited to bring Wesley to the new 5K track they’ve built at the park.
