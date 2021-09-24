CADILLAC — The details of a Sept. 3 shooting near Manton were the focus of a recent preliminary exam in Wexford County’s 84th District Court and one teen suspect’s case was bound over to the circuit court, while the other teen suspect’s case was dismissed.
In addition to having his case bound over to 28th Circuit Court, Michael Wayne Mitchell Jr., 16, of Manton will face two new charges. Mitchell Jr. was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with the Sept. 3 incident in Cedar Creek Township but instead will be arraigned in the circuit court on two new charges of assault with intent to murder.
The circuit court arraignment, as of Thursday, had not been scheduled. The original assault charge was dismissed and replaced with the new charges. The possible sentence if convicted is up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mitchell Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During the preliminary exam, testimony revealed there was a second potential victim in the Sept. 3 incident. Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched around 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 3 to a report of a shooting. The incident allegedly occurred at a residence on East 14 1/4 Road near Mackinaw Trail in Cedar Creek Township just north of Manton.
Police reported the victim was getting a ride home during the early morning hours of Sept. 3 when he arrived at the residence. After he exited the vehicle to enter the dwelling, police said that is when another man came out of the home and shot the victim. That man is believed to be Mitchell Jr.
The driver of the vehicle who was dropping off the victim at the Cedar Creek Township home then grabbed the injured man and drove him to a residence in the City of Manton, police said. He then called 911.
During the preliminary exam testimony, it was discovered the driver of the truck was also in danger as it was alleged Mitchell Jr. pointed the gun at the man in close range and attempted to fire the weapon. It, however, failed to discharge. Also during the preliminary exam, it was revealed that Mitchell Jr. allegedly approached the victim to try and shoot him again, but the gun failed to fire due to the same malfunction.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the shooting victim testified the gun cylinder would not rotate unless it was moved manually. He said the victim knew that because it was his firearm, but Mitchell did not.
Matthew Jaydon Christie, 17, of Kalkaska, was charged in district court with accessory after the fact of a felony — assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation — for his connection with incidents on Sept. 3. During the preliminary exam, 84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst didn’t find probable cause to have his case bound over to the higher court. As a result, the case and charges against Christie were dismissed.
On Thursday, Wiggins said the shooting victim had two surgeries and spent three or four days in the hospital before he was released. He is now recovering at home.
During Mitchell’s district court arraignment earlier this month, Wiggins said the victim was shot with his gun that Mitchell Jr. allegedly took from him.
Mitchell remains in custody at a downstate juvenile facility. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued for Mitchell Jr. with conditions he has no contact with the victim or his residence. He also is not to possess weapons or firearms and if he is released from the juvenile facility he was housed in, he was to be placed on house arrest with a GPS tether.
