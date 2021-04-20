Teen in custody after Evart stabbing of young child

REED CITY — A young Evart child sustained life-threatening injuries Monday after an 18-year-old male suspect allegedly stabbed him multiple times.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported at 4:14 p.m. on April 19 Meceola Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred on the 400 block of Pine Street in Evart. Deputies from the sheriff's office immediately responded along with Osceola County EMS, according to police.
Once on scene, police said deputies located a young child who had suffered multiple life-threatening stab wounds. Police said the juvenile was transported to Grand Rapids to undergo surgery. After an investigation by the sheriff's office with assistance from the Michigan State Police, an 18-year-old male suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public. Also on Tuesday, Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said he was aware of the case but has not seen the report as it had not been forwarded to his office by the sheriff's office.
Badovinac also said he did not anticipate getting the file until later in the day Tuesday and arraignment in 77th District Court likely wouldn't happen until Wednesday at the earliest.
Once arraigned, any charges brought against the 18-year-old are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. The teen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Likewise, until arraignment occurs, the name of the suspect will not be released.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Evart Police Department, Osceola County EMS, Osceola County Animal Control, Reed City Police Department and the Evart Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.