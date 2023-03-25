CADILLAC — On Friday at approximately 6:11 p.m., officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched to a reported stabbing.
Wexford Central Dispatch had received a call from a 16-year-old victim who reported during an altercation, he was stabbed by a 20-year-old Cadillac man who fled the area.
The victim was questioned and transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
With the assistance of the Michigan State Police, the suspect was located and questioned about the incident. He was taken into custody and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
The suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment.
