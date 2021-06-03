CADILLAC — It's been three weeks since young teens age 12 to 15 have been able to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In that time, 19.4% of the state's population in that age bracket have had their first shot in a two-dose series; according to data from June 1, that means 96,379 young teens out of 497,959 have partial protection against the virus.
Young teens are gaining on 16- to 19-year-olds, who have been eligible for the Pfizer vaccine since early April (the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are still only for people 18 and older).
Though school-age teenagers are about to leave school for the summer, early summer vaccination can put families in a good position to enjoy summer festivals, activities and the resumption of sports practices before next school year, health care professionals suggested during a recent Munson Healthcare-hosted press conference.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, noted during the most recent Munson press conference that the department has hosted vaccination clinics in various locations, including schools.
More than half of the state's eligible population has now been vaccinated, though some hesitancy remains among those who felt the vaccine was too new or questioned the speed at which it was authorized (health experts have repeatedly said that the COVID-19 vaccine trials didn't skip any steps).
Some parents have wondered whether the vaccine may negatively affect their children in the years to come.
However, if that were a serious risk, we'd already know.
"What we know historically is that typically with vaccines if you're going to have long-term effects, it's within the first eight weeks of the vaccine," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief medical officer, during a press conference in late May. "I think it's important to understand we've already had, like, 4 million people under 17 get this vaccine in this country already."
In other words, the likelihood of long-term effects is low.
Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccines have been studied extensively and the technology behind the vaccines is not new, Dr. Nefcy said.
And ultimately, the vaccines are about preventing people from catching COVID-19.
In the latest surge, "many, many" more children were infected with COVID-19, Dr. Nefcy said. As of late May, about 3.6 million kids have had COVID-19, with 15,000 hospitalized.
For people that wind up with "long-hauler" syndrome (those that suffer the effects of COVID-19 longer than would otherwise be expected) "here's a lot of unknowns. I think the risk of long-term COVID, for me, far outweighs any potential risk for the vaccine," Dr. Nefcy said.
Kids can be some of the most enthusiastic supporters of the vaccine.
"We've heard from some of the 12- to 15-year-olds that they wanted to be near their friends so they're gonna get vaccinated so they don't have to be quarantined," or can resume athletics, said Wendy Hirschenberger, the health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, during one of the Munson press conferences. "A lot of the kids have really stepped up."
