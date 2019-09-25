Teens charged for part in Marion break-ins

REED CITY — Two 17-year-old teens were charged recently in 77th District Court after it was alleged they broke into several businesses and a house trailer in Marion.
Dakota Alexander Boring of Marion and Paul Dean Fortier of Weidman were both charged with three counts of breaking and entering a building with intent for their connection with incidents occurring on Sept. 19 in Marion. The charges allege they broke into Shananjack's Pizza, Dr. Pluger's Office both on Main Street and a house trailer on Grover Street.
If convicted, both face up to 10 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Boring and Fortier are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said a third suspect in the case, a 16-year-old juvenile, will be charged in the case but likely will not be tried as an adult. He also said the charges against the two 17-year-olds will likely be amended soon to reflect new information indicated in the police report. It is anticipated there will be more felony charges added to both cases, according to Badovinac.
On Sept. 20, troopers from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a breaking and entering at a medical office in downtown Marion. While investigating that break-in, a second victim of a breaking and entering advised troopers they also had been broken into, according to an MSP press release.
Police investigation at the scene as well as assistance from members of the Marion community resulted in three suspects being identified, which led to the arrest of Boring and Fortier and the juvenile suspect who was turned over to his parents. All the items taken were recovered and included cash, electronics, and nutritional supplements, police said.
The Michigan State Police was assisted by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Meceola Central Dispatch and Marion community members, according to the press release.
