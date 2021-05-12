Teens talk vaccination during Munson press conference

CADILLAC — COVID-19 vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds are imminent. The FDA on Monday granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-10 vaccine to be administered to younger teens and 12-year-olds, in addition to the 16+ age bracket that the FDA already okayed.
On Wednesday, it's expected that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will also sign-off on the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.
"I know many of our health departments, as well as our primary care clinics, are preparing for that," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief medical officer, in the healthcare system's weekly press conference. As for safety and efficacy questions, Dr. Nefcy said "the same rigorous studies ... were put into place for the 12-year-olds."
Munson invited three high school students to speak about their vaccine experiences during Tuesday's press conference.
Olivia Ludka, a high school senior who is president of her school's Students for Life group, said she'd initially not planned on getting vaccinated.
In her circles, masking and vaccination are unpopular.
So unpopular that she's not shared her vaccination experience until the press conference, Ludka said.
"I have a ton of friends who are anti-Vax and anti-mask, and along with that just comes the bandwagon effect of not wanting to get it," Ludka said. But her mom "forced her," she said.
But when a professor congratulated her on her vaccination, Ludka began to realize "caring for people in the sense of getting the vaccine so I can keep my grandparents protected, my mom protected—it doesn't have a religious belief or political affiliation."
Alongside her mom, Ludka researched the COVID-19 vaccines and selected the Pfizer vaccine because it satisfied her pro-life priorities.
Ludka said she'd been influenced by social media personalities.
Leah Doezema and Ethan Roe, both high school seniors as well, said they'd been far less hesitant about the vaccine because of their interest and trust in science.
The students spoke about some of the benefits of vaccination; Doezema, who will attend the University of Michigan with a track and field scholarship, said she is looking forward to living in the dorms and enjoys the certainty vaccination gives her that she won't have to miss important meets if she's exposed to the virus.
