Temperatures expected to drop below freezing today through Sunday, snow possible

CADILLAC — Winter's icy daggers are expected to make their first tentative stabs into Northern Michigan within the next few days, bringing with them the possibility of snow.
According to Accuweather, as an area of low pressure moves through northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin on Wednesday, many residents of the north-central United States will have a breezy but mild day. However, north of the track of the low pressure, rain is likely to mix with snow on Wednesday. This is most likely to occur in the morning, when temperatures will be at their lowest.
In the wake of the low pressure, a southward dip in the jet stream will allow for the areal extent of the cold air to expand on Wednesday night and today.
"Ultimately, for those who venture outside across the north-central U.S., this will lead to temperatures feeling 15-20 degrees colder than normal for the middle of October," Gilbert stated.
Accuweather meteorologist Danielle Knittle said temperatures today through the weekend could be significantly colder than what we've been experiencing recently, with lows dipping into the upper 20s during the overnight hours.
"You could get a few tastes of winter in the next couple of days," Gilbert said.
As far as snow goes, Gilbert said it's possible the Cadillac area could experience spotty showers mixed with rain throughout the weekend, but the likelihood of extensive accumulation is quite low.
She said the best opportunity for this area to see snow would be Sunday night.
Gilbert said the Cadillac area should warm up after this weekend and stay within the range of seasonable temperatures through the end of October.
