MESICK — Apart from a slight chance of rain, those planning to attend the Mesick Mushroom Festival can expect some decent weather this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday — the first day of the festival — is expected to be partly sunny, with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m.
Saturday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 73 degrees.
On Sunday, the last day of the festival, conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperature highs around 63 degrees and a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Thousands of people — both Mesick residents and visitors from around the region — will gather over the weekend at the corner of M-115 and M-37, which is the epicenter of the festival.
This year, there will be a variety of attractions for all ages, including a carnival provided by T.J. Schmidt and Company, amusement park rides (moms ride free with a child on Mother’s Day), the massive flea market, and all manner of events, including a parade and an antique car show and cruise, to name just a few.
Mesick Mushroom Festival schedule of events
Friday, May 12
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Flea market
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Masonic lodge pastie sale
• 1 to 10 p.m. — Carnival
• 4 to 8 p.m. — Mesick AMVET pizza night
• 6 p.m. — Co-ed softball tournament
• 6 p.m. — Ping-pong ball drop
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Friday night street fair
Saturday, May 13
• 8 a.m. — Co-ed softball tournament
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Flea market
• 10 a.m. — Money hunt
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Mesick Museum open house
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Hobby/craft show
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Blood pressure/sugar test
• 10 a.m. — Masonic Lodge pastie sale
• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Carnival
• Noon — Mushroom contest ends
• Noon — Grand Parade
• 1 p.m. — Mud Bogg gates open. Drivers register from 10 a.m. to noon
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Mesick AMVET chicken dinner
• 2 p.m. — Corn hole tournament
• 4 p.m. — Mesick Mushroom 5K “Glow In The Dark”
• 8 p.m. to midnight — Mesick AMVET Sanday and the Bandits
Sunday, May 14
• 8 a.m. — Co-ed softball tournament
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Flea market
• 9 a.m. to noon — Antique car show and cruise
• 11 a.m. — Carnival (mothers free with child)
