Mesick Mushroom Fest draws thousands from around the area

Thousands of people — both Mesick residents and visitors from around the region — gather over the weekend at the corner of M-115 and M-37, which is the epicenter of the festival. Pictured is the flea market from last year’s event.

MESICK — Apart from a slight chance of rain, those planning to attend the Mesick Mushroom Festival can expect some decent weather this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday — the first day of the festival — is expected to be partly sunny, with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m.

Saturday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature of 73 degrees.

On Sunday, the last day of the festival, conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperature highs around 63 degrees and a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Thousands of people — both Mesick residents and visitors from around the region — will gather over the weekend at the corner of M-115 and M-37, which is the epicenter of the festival.

This year, there will be a variety of attractions for all ages, including a carnival provided by T.J. Schmidt and Company, amusement park rides (moms ride free with a child on Mother’s Day), the massive flea market, and all manner of events, including a parade and an antique car show and cruise, to name just a few.

Mesick Mushroom Festival schedule of events

Friday, May 12

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Flea market

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Masonic lodge pastie sale

• 1 to 10 p.m. — Carnival

• 4 to 8 p.m. — Mesick AMVET pizza night

• 6 p.m. — Co-ed softball tournament

• 6 p.m. — Ping-pong ball drop

• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Friday night street fair

Saturday, May 13

• 8 a.m. — Co-ed softball tournament

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Flea market

• 10 a.m. — Money hunt

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Mesick Museum open house

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Hobby/craft show

• 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Blood pressure/sugar test

• 10 a.m. — Masonic Lodge pastie sale

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Carnival

• Noon — Mushroom contest ends

• Noon — Grand Parade

• 1 p.m. — Mud Bogg gates open. Drivers register from 10 a.m. to noon

• 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Mesick AMVET chicken dinner

• 2 p.m. — Corn hole tournament

• 4 p.m. — Mesick Mushroom 5K “Glow In The Dark”

• 8 p.m. to midnight — Mesick AMVET Sanday and the Bandits

Sunday, May 14

• 8 a.m. — Co-ed softball tournament

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Flea market

• 9 a.m. to noon — Antique car show and cruise

• 11 a.m. — Carnival (mothers free with child)

