To improve your land for fish and wildlife, think first of the food, water, cover and space needs of the wildlife you want to attract throughout the year. Then begin to establish plants, water sources, and other practices that fit those needs.
Your local conservation district and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service offer technical help for landowners in planning for wildlife habitat on privately owned lands. Several programs offer financial assistance for most conservation practices that enhance fish and wildlife habitat.
Here are 10 of the top habitats for wildlife:
1. Restored Wetland. If you had to choose a single habitat or practice, this is probably the one used by the most wildlife species. Wetlands rival the tropical rain forests as the most biologically productive habitats in temperate regions of the world. Wetlands in the United States support nearly 200 species of amphibians, 5,000 plant species and one third of all native bird species.
2. Windbreak/Shelter belt. Rows of trees and shrubs offer prime shelter and food in the winter, increasing biodiversity. They can also be used to protect crops, soil, livestock and homes. The location of a shelter belt will determine its effectiveness.
3. Riparian Buffer. Habitat value is enhanced by being next to water, and vegetation along streams improves water quality for fish and wildlife. Buffers can help regulate water temperatures and provide travel corridors for animals. As a side benefit, buffers can also filter sediment, nutrients, pesticides and wastes from runoff.
4. Diverse Grass Planting. Blocks of native warm season grasses and forbs intermingled with hay, pasture, and crop fields can offer grassland birds nesting, cold weather cover, and protection from predators. The forbs or wildflowers are food and cover for pollinator and insect populations. NWSG can also be rotationally grazed for an added benefit to agriculture producers.
5. Managed Timber. Timber management can be a daunting task. Your first step should be contacting your local conservation district for a free consultation. Resource professionals can help guide you through this process. Forest stands mature over time and can be less productive for wildlife. Opening up a dense canopy can provide an explosion of new growth. Leave snag and den trees, create forest openings, remove poorly formed trees and adding diversity are just a few of the strategies that can be incorporated into timber management.
6. Habitat Connection Corridors. Habitat fragmentation can lead to reduced wildlife populations. These corridors help movement between isolated wildlife populations and can help juvenile dispersal. They can provide food and cover and can help with seasonal migrations of wildlife. Many wildlife species have large ranges and use these corridors to safely move from one area to another.
7. Managed Grazing Land. Planned rotational grazing can protect stream banks for fish, create diverse habitat for wildlife, open up dense vegetation canopies and provide nesting habitat and cover.
8. Farm Pond. Offers water for wildlife and habitat for fish, waterfowl, frogs and other species. Plant the surrounding area to trees, shrubs and grasses to increase diversity and attractiveness.
9. Field Borders. Grass or shrub cover, a strip planted between a crop field and forest, can create edge, structure, cover and food for wildlife species.
10. Clean Water. Conservation practices that protect upland soils and stream banks also produce cleaner water for wildlife, fish, livestock and people.
This article highlights some of the practices and strategies you can incorporate onto your property. Property management starts with a desire to make your land better. Your local conservation district is staffed with incredibly knowledgeable resource professionals. There is a tremendous benefit to having a plan for your property before starting any work. There are a variety of programs helping landowners reach their management goals. And, the best part of contacting your local conservation district is that the consultation is free. Programs and services are voluntary, you get to decide the improvements you would like to implement.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact him at 231-465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
