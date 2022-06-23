CADILLAC — Rachel Lepine, a 2007 Cadillac High School graduate, is a teacher at the Viking Learning Center and a JV tennis coach.
When she's on the court, she still thinks about her high school doubles coach, Don Samardich, who passed away three years ago.
"He's the reason I wanted to coach, to carry on what he taught me — a kind of ruthlessness at the net," she said. "That's what I want to instill in my players."
Lepine was a varsity freshman when coach Tim Elenbaas introduced his players to a new volunteer, his friend and retired attorney, Don Samardich.
Her first impression was — who is this old guy? How is he going to teach me to play tennis?
"He turned into one of the most important people in my life," Lepine said. "He was more than a coach. He was a mentor. He taught me how to be fearless on the court and confident in real life. He was tough and honest but never hurtful."
Their relationship continued through college and she relied on his guidance. When she came home on weekends, 'Smardy,' as the players called him, would meet her for lunch.
"We would talk about our lives and he would give me wisdom and sound advice," she said. "He helped me through some really tough times as far as mental health. . . and if I needed him, he made it happen. You just felt so safe and loved in his presence. It was an absolute honor to spend as much time with him as I did. We were friends. He was a confidente. I know I wasn't the only one, everyone loved Smardy and our new Coach Brown."
Every time they said goodbye, Samardich kissed Lepine on the forehead and said "I love you."
His goddaughter, Katie McCurdy, observed that he did this "consistently."
"I had a sense that this gesture was reserved for family and close friends," McCurdy said. "Which was true. It's just that Don had at least 100 people who fit into this category ... another fact I discovered at his funeral, as many people described his signature parting ritual."
Three years ago, Donald Charles Samardich was laid to rest. After his funeral mass, friends and family packed the St. Ann School gym to remember him. There weren't enough seats so people leaned against the walls to be there and remember. Laughter rocked the room. Tears fell. He was a rare man, beloved and unforgettable.
"I absolutely loved him," Caitlin Munch Lengerich said in a phone interview. Lengerich graduated in 2012 and then from Michigan State University. She and her husband have two small children and live in Elkhart, Indiana, where she is a corporate event planner.
"Smardy was very honest and had no problem telling me when I was terrible," she said. "He made me want to be a better tennis player and a better person. He had no problem listening to the high school drama. He was always there to give advice ... It left such an impact on me - I tell my husband that my boys have to play tennis."
Because of Samardich, Lengerich found peace on the courts during tumultuous high school years. Her parents and grandparents were loving and supportive, but it was Smardy who gave her the confidence to pursue her dreams.
"He said he couldn't wait to see me get married and have kids," she added. "But he got sick. . . and couldn't make it to our wedding. He passed away the day I was heading north for my grandpa's funeral. He was my other grandpa. I can't put into words the kind of person Smardy was to me ... I loved him ... he never got to see me get married and have kids and that will always break my heart."
The Don Samardich Tennis Pavilion
In the 1970s, after establishing the law firm now known as McCurdy, Wotila and Porteous, Samardich hired Dave McCurdy right out of law school. In honor of Samardich's legacy in the community and his impact on CAPS tennis, McCurdy organized friends Tim Elenbaas and Bob VanDellen to help him raise funds for a The Don Samardich Tennis Pavilion.
"I've been thinking about this for a long time," McCurdy said. "I played tennis on those courts and watched my kids play. There was no place to get out of the sun."
"Don was great for the kids, for the school and even greater for the sport," said Elenbaas, the Viking tennis coach for 24 years. "He was a tough competitor, an incredible athlete and he loved the kids ... he had a burning desire for these kids to do well. He was tough when they needed it. He wanted them to succeed. Even when his knees were failing and he could barely walk, he would get on the court and show them where to hit the ball."
"What got to me was that when he started volunteering, he developed a trust with these kids that was phenomenal," VanDellen said. "He built relationships where he could help them face challenges, crises and life choices."
The committee worked with CAPS for approval for the project.
"Dave reached out to make sure that we could honor Don's legacy, not only in the tennis program but in the community," said CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown. "Don was a pretty special person in our family. He was a father figure and mentor to Matt, and by default to me and our children. We are over the moon with the idea of a pavilion in Don's memory."
"The excitement and energy that Don brought to the tennis courts was contagious for the coaches and players," said Matt Brown, MTMS principal who coached tennis from 2004 to 2011. "The kids wanted to come out and play tennis and see Don and talk to him. He left a huge legacy ... in the history books of Cadillac tennis, his impact was mentoring students not only on the courts but in life. He would have deep conversations with kids about who they wanted to be and how to get there. He guided them in decision making on and off the courts."
"The main thing for Don was coaching the game," said his wife of 56 years, Anita. "He really drilled them and hit with them. But they wanted to talk to him and they would sit on the bench and he would meet them for coffee or lunch. They would really confide in him ... even years later these kids were at his funeral."
How to Donate
The cost for the 16x26-foot structure is $25,000. Four anonymous donors will match every donation up to $12,500.
Thus the fundraising goal is $12,500 by July 31.
"We hope to have the tennis courts and pavilion completed this fall, " said McCurdy. "Every donation is welcome and we intend to have a plaque honoring those who contributed."
Please make your donations to: CAPS Tennis Pavilion and send to: Attention Dave McCurdy, McCurdy, Wotila and Porteous, 120 West Harris St., Cadillac, Michigan 49601
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.