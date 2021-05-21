Tent cities not expected when eviction moratorium ends

CADILLAC — A year’s worth of evictions coming all at once could be a startling prospect. If a single community suddenly had dozens of households homeless, where would those households go if they couldn’t find a new place to rent? Tent cities, campgrounds, parking lots?
None of the above, said local experts. They aren’t expecting large numbers of local residents to be evicted when the CDC’s moratorium on evictions ends, whenever that may be.
It’s not that nobody can be evicted at all right now. People have been getting evicted during the pandemic for lease violations; if they’ve got a pet and they’re not supposed to; if they’ve been smoking in their apartment and they’re not supposed to; if they’ve not been maintaining the yard like they’re supposed to, etc.
But non-payment — at least for now — isn’t one of the reasons lower-income people can be evicted.
And a state program funded by the feds means that many people who might otherwise have been vulnerable to eviction when the moratorium ends have seen their back rent paid.
“In past years we have seen those who do not have stable housing living in campgrounds during the summer,‘ said Katie Bach, communications director for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, in an emailed response to a Cadillac News question about the practice. “Resources offered through the (COVID Emergency Rental Assistance) CERA program could help alleviate the need for that type of long-term living situation.‘
The CERA program pays back rent for people who fall behind on their payments if they qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s CERA website.
In the early version of Michigan’s COVID rental assistance program, landlords agreed to take 90 cents on the dollar for back rent, but after the federal government sent $660 million to Michigan for rental assistance, landlords are now able to get 100% of their back rental payments and up to three months of future rent payments, said Keith Koonmen, an attorney with Legal Services of Northern Michigan who handles the tenant side of landlord-tenant disputes.
Not every renter and landlord can participate in the program. There are income limits (80% of the area’s median income) and limits on how the rental unit’s price (150% of the HUD Fair Market Rent).
Still, in Wexford County, landlords and tenants have been using the program, said the Hon. Audrey Van Alst, the judge in the 84th District Court.
“For the most part, with the landlords’ cooperation, tenants who are being evicted for non-payment have successfully sought funding from the available sources which brought their rent current and/or ahead and they are not at risk of eviction,‘ Judge Van Alst wrote by email. “Some tenants opted to move out without seeking assistance or delay in eviction. Thankfully, we do NOT have a backlog of cases waiting for eviction. The process of obtaining assistance locally has been smooth and efficient.‘
In Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, there have been 79 applications to the CERA program, Bach said. As of May 17, there have been 26 applications approved; six were denied, and the remaining 47 were still being processed.
“Participation in the CERA program should prevent eviction for the vast majority of non-payment of rent cases,‘ Bach said. “If someone is evicted for other reasons, they can contact their local Housing Assessment Resource Agency (or HARA) for connection with other housing resources.‘
The eviction moratorium is scheduled to end June 30, but a court challenge could end it sooner. And the CDC could extend it, likely through September.
“So far, all of the extensions that have happened have been at the last minute,‘ Koonmen said.
Evictions in Michigan are essentially a two-step process; first landlords get a judgment, and then, to get possession of the unit, they get a writ of eviction. It’s the second step, the writ of eviction, that’s blocked in Michigan for non-payment issues until the CDC’s moratorium lifts.
“We have a lot of landlords out there currently with possession judgments, but they just can’t get the order that says that they can dispossess you from the unit,‘ Koonmen said.
When the moratorium lifts, landlords can ask the district court for the writ of eviction.
In more populous counties with major apartment complexes, like Grand Traverse County, Koonmen said he’s expecting a flood of evictions.
But not in Wexford County, where private landlords are more common.
“Most of these cases, I would say, have been resolved through the CERA program. A lot of landlords have just taken their money and dismiss their cases,‘ Koonmen said. “I would say almost 95% of the cases I’ve done where non-payment of rent is the issue has been resolved through the CERA program.‘
Kelly Hutchinson, a local landlord whose family oversees about 30 units, similarly said that non-payment of rent hasn’t been a big issue during the pandemic. A few people did fall behind, but the Hutchinsons worked with them; one tenant did go through the CERA process.
“Everybody’s been paying great, which is surprising. But we’re happy about it,‘ Hutchinson said.
