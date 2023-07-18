FALMOUTH — Two years ago, the Falmouth Area Library was in rough shape.
Dusty books. Poor lighting. Dirty floor.
Then Teresa Baker stepped up and turned things around.
“The particular vision this woman had is she refused to let go of a wonderful thing,” new Falmouth Area Library Director Joe Elenbaas said. “We could be sitting here right now without the library.”
Located at 219 E. Prosper Road in Falmouth, the library was on the verge of closing, Falmouth Area Library board secretary and treasurer Linda Dunlap said. The community needed someone to step in and save it.
That’s when Baker came to the rescue.
“Once you close the library, it’s hard to get it back because the library functions on (a millage),” Dunlap said. “That’s a whole process of getting lots of votes, so if you have (a library), you better keep it.”
Falmouth Area Library Board Director Amanda Chapman said Baker was the perfect person to save the library because of her passion, energy and unwillingness to back down.
“Just watching Teresa make things happen was eye-opening because she didn’t take no for an answer,” Chapman said. “If you really want to make things happen, just insist and you’ll be amazed at what you really can move.
“I wouldn’t have known it was possible, honestly, from my position coming into it, but it was.”
Dunlap said Baker started by addressing the lighting situation in the library. Dunlap had complained about there being no lights in the building, which was being used by a youth group.
When Baker came in to help the group, Dunlap said she saw how bad the situation was. Baker decided to talk to her father and the township supervisor at the time, Brad VanHaitsma, about addressing the issue.
“She got it moving and then she said that library needs some help, and I’m going to do it,” Dunlap said.
“Knowing Teresa, she did it because of the things she loves,” Chapman added.
“She loves books, she loves kids and she loves this community,” Chapman said. “She just wanted to give it something good and couldn’t stand to see (the library) go to waste when there was so much potential for something good.”
During this time, Dunlap said the previous library director, Lois Jenema, was trying to keep things afloat but had to step away due to health issues. Baker would then take over the position on a volunteer basis.
Baker started boxing up countless books in the order that they appeared on the shelves. When it came time to unbox and organize them, Dunlap said she dusted off every book and had to wear a mask for protection.
Many books had to be gotten rid of because they were outdated.
“There was just a lot of grunt work,” Chapman said. “I think simultaneously, she had to learn all of the legal side of libraries and stuff, too.”
The next step was to get a new library board together. Dunlap said Baker and his father asked several people and soon, they had a group of seven individuals ready to help.
Baker and the board worked together to remodel the building and set up different sections of the library, such as an area for children. Chapman said lots of new books were donated by the community. Mindy Ketchpaw, a friend of Baker’s, did a lot of work on the library’s children’s and young adults’ sections.
Months of work paid off when the library had its grand opening in November 2021 and its first kids’ party in July 2022.
Baker has now stepped away from the library due to a battle with cancer. However, that doesn’t mean it has stopped growing.
Dunlap said they’ve arranged different events and activities for children to participate in throughout the week.
Chapman said they’ve also held a monthly drawing for Teresa’s Reading Incentive Program (TRIP), something Baker started a year ago. The program was started by Baker and Ketchpaw as a way to encourage kids to continue coming to the library.
Each time they visited, Chapman said they can put their names in for the drawing regardless of whether they checked out a book. Elenbaas said they also expanded their summer reading program, which allowed students to participate in different activities outside of reading to earn prizes.
“It connected them to the library,” he said. “They had a purpose to come here and to do these things.
“This is an important place for them to feel excited about and welcomed.”
Now that the library has a new director, the board is focused on growing and raising awareness about its existence.
One thing Elenbaas is focused on is being able to offer MeLCat at the library. He said this program would allow residents to order books from libraries across the state and have them shipped to Falmouth to check out.
The library is still working on being able to offer the program.
“It’s really about access,” Elenbaas said. “People have a lot of interests and one library in a small town can’t serve that.”
The library is also working on building its financial resources. Elenbaas said they are throwing some ideas around for possible fundraisers and community outreach events. One item they would like to have money for is a new entry sign for the library.
Programming is another priority for the library. As he settles into his new position, Elenbaas said he wants to get to know the community and gain a better understanding of what they would like to see at the library, especially for adults.
He said the reason behind that is to provide people a connection to the community through spending time at the library.
Though Baker has stepped away, her effort and determination have not been forgotten.
Chapman said one of the biggest things Baker did is make people believe bring the library back to life was worth doing.
I think when something is forgotten as long as this library was, it can be hard for people to believe that anyone will ever care again,” Chapman said. “So she kind of had to care for people at first and that was educational for me for sure.”
What impressed Elenbaas about Baker was a willingness to get her hands dirty. Whether it was pushing to get something done or dusting off dirty books, he said he is thankful for the tremendous amount of dedication and work she put into preserving the library and its books.
“Every book in here represents a human being and she’s not letting those people down,” Elenbaas said.
“They worked hard and she worked hard to make sure their stories are getting told.”
Now the library wants you to help pick up where Baker left off. Elenbaas said they are open to taking book donations as long as the material is in good shape.
Those interested in donating or have any questions about the library can call (231) 826-3738. You can also call Elenbaas at (231) 233-5193.
“Show up, come visit,” he said. “I want to meet you. We want to be a welcoming place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.