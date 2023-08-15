CADILLAC - This interview with Carol Hansen, MA, LPC, will conclude our series titled "Secrets that Destroy Lives."
Hansen is a licensed professional counselor with Paddock Counseling, PLLC in Cadillac. She interned at The Women's Resource Center in Traverse City, working with victims of domestic violence; at OASIS in Cadillac working with children and women affected by interpersonal violence; and at Healing Private Wounds in Cadillac working with victims of sexual abuse.
At Paddock Counseling much of her work is with children.
Why is sexual abuse so often unreported and is not prosecuted?
Statistics often state that one of every three girls and one of every four boys have been sexually abused. They conclude this from a list based on it being reported. Ninety percent of people I work with never reported or ever told anybody. They don't want to talk about it. They don't want to deal with it. They want it to be gone. Although those statistics look horrific, they don't reflect what's going on. About 90 percent of my schedule is with kids up to age 16. And regarding prosecutions, I know of one conviction.
I learned through interviews that parents often tell children that it's a secret. Some children are threatened.
Yes that's a factor. There are secrets., They also don't have a word for what happened to them. Sometimes they don't even know since they don't understand what happened. Everybody twists up their life to navigate around whatever the molestation or sexual abuse was. You can't go back and and change it and make your parents more aware or make a parent listen. But it influences everything you do. People don't understand that it's a major trauma. It is just the worst thing you can do to somebody.
In your experience, who are the perpetrators?
Most perpetrators are well known to the individual who is assaulted. It isn't often a stranger. It is important to be cautious around strangers, but the greater danger often come from those close to us. In my practice have never had kids sexually abused by a stranger - except just once out of all the years I've been doing this. It's not a stranger. It's the cousin, the uncle, dad's best friend that are the perpetrators. They are so patient. They will wait forever to get what they want As a society we don't recognize that. We think of it as something spontaneous. A divorced woman with children is a perfect target. One time when I actually got a conviction it was a live-in fiancé. It took him years to get to that point. They pinpoint the kid. They manipulate to get what they see as their prize. It is insidious. And that's one of the things, he was part of the family.
Have you had clients lie about being abused?
People lie about a lot of stuff but they almost never lie about sexual abuse. It can take months before I get to the bottom it. They don't want to talk about it. But when they are able to discuss it, then we can work on it. In my whole life I've only ever run into one false claim, and that was when I was a teacher. People don't lie about being sexually abused. They will admit other kinds of abuse but even then they will minimize it. It's because to them, that was normal, not having enough to eat or being pushed and yelled at. What probably hurts my heart more than anything is how many come in and then can't do it, they can't talk about sexual abuse. They start the process and they are so terrified to have to talk about it. They know what happened. You try to make it safe. It's really hard and it takes courage and confidence to say (it out loud). There is such a stigma.. My catch phrase is, I want you to be happier. I'm not going to make it go away but we can learn to cope and deal with it. The hardest step is for them to walk through the door. From there, everything gets easier. The first thing you have to do is to give a client hope. Without that they are going to walk away. Once they trust you the dam opens up. But once they get through that cathartic moment, they can find their way back.
Talk about the healing process.
Kids want answers. Why is this happening. Alright, let's figure this out. People need hope. They don't want to drag this around. Now they have to get through a dark forest and I have the path. The process takes lots of time. It's not uncommon that I work with somebody for months. They feel better. And six months later I get that call. Something happens, usually it's somebody who says something. Being molested, whether fondling or all the way to types of intercourse, it just damages people's trust, not only in God but in themselves and other people. Sexual assault, if your are two or 32, that is the most horrendous. Sex is supposed to be about two people who love each other and share this amazing thing. Take that and make it sordid and secretive and you don't know what's going on. They don't like it or even have a word for it. We want kids to grow into confident and successful adults. Any kind of abuse just derails that path and you have to get back on the path. And it tends to be a bumpy road. Shirley Petersen of Healing Private Wounds, she is one with an incredible faith. She knows and firmly believes that you can heal. You go to the desert. This person is dying from lack of water. You offer them water and they say I'm fine. You know they are not. Shirley knows this drop of water will help you, will get you through the desert. I love metaphors.
