Test results show 'very low' E-coli levels at Kenwood Beach, advisory signage to be removed

CADILLAC — The latest test results at Kenwood Park Beach indicated much lower E-coli levels than last Thursday, when city staff placed signage warning of unsafe levels.
Todd Keway, human resources generalist for the city of Cadillac, told the Cadillac News in an email that they received test results on Tuesday from sampling that was conducted Monday.
“...All is good,” Keway said. “Very low number in fact. Removing signs as soon as I can get out there.”
E-coli testing is conducted weekly during the summer months and reported to the drain commissioner and the city’s lake coordinator.
Acceptable threshold levels of E-coli bacteria are set by the state of Michigan and can be viewed by visiting www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/.
As of Tuesday, Kenwood Beach was not listed on the DEQ’s closure and advisory list.
