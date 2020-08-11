Tested positive for coronavirus? Believe it.

CADILLAC — Don't ignore positive COVID-19 tests, assuming that you don't have the disease because you feel fine.
Approximately 40% of people who have COVID-19 don't show symptoms.
Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford may have had a so-called "false positive" test result for the virus that causes COVID-19, but if you test positive for coronavirus, you should believe it.
Professional football players, unlike the average citizen, are tested daily.
Even people who have been confirmed to have the virus aren't tested as often as that. (At the start of the pandemic, hospitalized COVID-19 patients were tested repeatedly before they could come out of isolation, but that is no longer the case, according to Munson Healthcare doctors, the Cadillac News spoke with on Friday. Patients come out of isolation based on symptoms abating).
With daily testing, it's inevitable that some tests would appear positive even if the person doesn't have COVID-19.
But that's better than the alternative.
"In a disease like COVID, what you really want to minimize is false negatives, because a false negative is a big deal. That means somebody who's undiagnosed would be out in the community, potentially spreading disease," said Dr. Chris Ledke, section chief of infectious disease. "We want the most sensitive test, we can get. And that decreases the level of false negatives but potentially increases the level of false positives."
Dr. Ledke said the diagnostic test the hospital uses is looking for genetic material known as viral RNA.
"That type of test is usually remarkably sensitive which means it picks up even small amounts of genetic material and misses very few cases," Dr. Ledke said.
The test is also what the pros call "specific," meaning there aren't very many false positives.
"The problem is it's not 100%," Dr. Ledke said. "Out of 100 tests, they would call a false positive, somewhere between one and five times."
It was inevitable that the NFL would get some false positives because they're running thousands of tests a day.
"It's kind of an expected result of a situation where we're doing thousands and thousands of tests a day," Dr. Ledke said.
Unlike the average citizen who tests positive for the virus, Stafford and his family knew relatively quickly that the test was likely a false positive.
Most asymptomatic people in this part of the country won't have access to that second test.
"We can't repeat tests on every positive case, because we just don't have the capability to do that," Dr. Ledke says.
But the NFL does. Is that fair?
"Oh, it's not fair," Dr. Ledke said. "I mean we're struggling up here to get enough tests for our population. And, you know, the NFL and the NBA have the capability to test every athlete every day." (The NBA was testing every other day as of July).
Dr. Ledke said the general population needs to understand that the test is quite good and if you test positive for the virus, the chance that the test was wrong is very low.
Dr. William Kanner, section chief for pathology, said that false positives can arise through cross-contamination in the lab. Laboratories use controls to try to minimize the chance that contamination will lead to a false positive.
COVID BY THE DAYS
Incubation period: 14 days
The incubation period is the window between when you're exposed to the virus and when you might develop symptoms. It's between two and 14 days, with a median of five days.
Contagious period: 10 days
You are contagious for about 10 days after you are first test positive (if no symptoms) or 10 days after your symptoms first appear. If you have symptoms, the clock starts ticking when you first experience those symptoms, not when you get your test result back. If you don't have symptoms, the clock starts ticking the day you got tested. After 10 days, other people probably can't catch the virus from you. It's usually more like seven or eight days but you can be contagious before your first symptom (see the next definition).
Shedding virus: 2 days before you get symptoms
If you get infected, you generally start "shedding virus" or being contagious to other people about two days before your symptoms show up.
Wellness: weeks or months
Just because you're no longer contagious to others doesn't mean you're "all better." Patients can have weakness or exercise intolerance for weeks or months.
