LAKE CITY — A 59-year-old Texas man was charged with two driving-related offenses, including drunken driving, during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Christopher James Gerich of Richmond, Texas, was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while license suspended, denied or revoked for his connection with an incident on May 29 in Forest Township. If convicted of the drunken driving offense, Gerich faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gerich is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:48 p.m. on May 29, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for speeding on M-66 near Missaukee Mountain Drive in Forest Township. Police said the driver was identified as Gerich by his Texas Identification Card. Police also said he did not have a valid driver’s license and displayed signs of intoxication.
Field sobriety tests were given and police said Gerich was arrested for drunken driving and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 9.
