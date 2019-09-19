CADILLAC — Over the last decade, the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival has snowballed into one of the biggest annual events held in the city.
From quaint beginnings, the beer fest has transformed into a Cadillac staple, bringing dozens of craft beer vendors together with games, food and live music.
“We’ve grown from one tiny, dark, wet and chilly tent in our first year, to now 10 years later filling the city park with beer lovers from across the state and beyond in a fun and festive lakeside atmosphere,‘ reads a history of the festival — which was previously called the Fall Fever Festival — on their website, cadillaccraftbeerfest.com.
During the first year, there was “No live music, no kegs, no brewers!! Just cans, bottles, maybe 75 craft beer lovers and a dream!‘
The second year of the event marked the first year of the car show; the third year marked the last year of the Cadillac Fall Fever Festival but the beer fest would continue on; the fourth year, the festival moved out of the street and into the park. Attendance was so good, they ran out of beer; in the fifth year, the festival “transitioned into more of a stand-alone event as the car show fell away and we created our signature backyard tailgate festival atmosphere you have all come to love;‘ the sixth year brought a bigger music stage and more brewers to choose from; the seventh year, organizers broke the 100-plus volunteer number; the eighth year was hot, “definitely ideal beer drinking weather but we had some extra waters on hand as well;‘ and last year, liquor was finally added to the festival selections.
Lindsey Westdorp, owner of Bit Social Media and one of the festival organizers, said this year’s event, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, is turning out to be bigger than ever, with 20 breweries and more than 80 unique brews.
Vendors at this year’s festival include the following: Short’s Brewing Company, Iron Fish Distillery, Reed City Brewing Company, Arbor Brewing Company, Right Brain Brewery, Farmhous Cider, Bee Well Meadery, Cheboygan Brewing Co., Snowbelt Brewing Company, Trail Point Brewing Company, Rockford Brewing Company, Monkey Fist Brewing Company, Ellison Brewery and Spirits, Big Lake Brewing, Long Road Distillers, St. Ambrose Cellars, Fresh Coast Beer Works, Old Nation Brewing Company and Bier Distillery.
Performing at this year’s festival will be Gregory Stovetop, 1000 Watt Prophets and Phillip-Michael Scales.
In addition to music, food and drinks, there will be a cornhole tournament and the Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race will be held before the festival.
General admission attendees are given five, 6-ounce pours of any flavors they would like. Special “Beer Geek‘ tickets give attendees access to five pours, early entry into the festival to mingle with brewery reps; 10, 2-oz samplings during early entry period only; a Beer Geek T-Shirt and lanyard.
Tickets before the event cost $25. At the door they are $30 for general admission and $60 for Beer Geek or $50 if purchased before the event.
To purchase tickets, go to cadillaccraftbeerfest.com, Thirsty’s Party Store, The Bourbon House, Rosa Blanca, The Cadillac Party Lounge, Willow Market and Meats or Clam Lake Beer Company.
Westdorp said they are looking for volunteers to help run the festival. Volunteers get discounted tickets and other “swag.‘ To volunteer, go to cadillaccraftbeerfest.com and click on “SIGN UP NOW.‘
Festival schedule of events:
• 2 to 3 p.m. — Beer Geek Admission
• 3 to 9 p.m. — General Admission
• 5 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament starts
• 3:30 to 5 p.m. — Live music from Gregory Stovetop
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Live music from 1000 Watt Prophets
• 7:30 to 9 p.m. — Live music from Phillip-Michael Scales
• 9 p.m. — Last call. Event officially closes at 10 p.m.
