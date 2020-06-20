LEROY — Fighting back tears at times, recent Pine River High School graduate Brock Nelson read a statement Thursday from his parents Craig and Jolene Nelson to a field full of friends and family.
The community gathered Thursday evening at the Leroy Ballfields to show the Nelson family its support after their youngest son Rogan was seriously injured in a work-related accident last week near Petoskey. Rogan and his parents, Craig and Jolene, are in Grand Rapids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where the 16-year-old is in stable but critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
In the comment Brock read, his parents thanked all who attended the pep rally/vigil and for loving their son. For that reason they believe all in attendance were "wonderful, caring people."
"Please fill the air with positive vibes, love, prayer, and strength from joyful laughter, stories, and photos. Most of us that have seen Rogan on a football field have said, 'How did he do that!!?? ...how did he get away,'" Brock read. "That’s how we feel he is fighting this battle, unable to be taken down and playing for a state championship! We are so incredibly proud of him."
Then the parents wrote a word for and to their son Rogan. They told him both his mom and dad were there for him and that he could lean on them. They would carry him so he could rest when he needed to rest.
"We have you, Rogan. Feel all these powerful feelings people are sending you and store them. Use them as weapons in this battle to come home! You are a warrior," Brock read.
The crowd that gathered to hear the words Nelson spoke held signs that said, "We (heart) Ro," "We Love You Rogan," and "ROS Flow, We (heart) U." After a rough year due to COVID-19, one of the event's organizers, Holly Schonert, said the family and community are getting ready for a fight. For that reason, Thursday's event was meant to be a sad event but more of a pep rally. Schonert planned Thursday's event with the help of Stacie Dvonch.
That, however, didn't mean some weren't driven to tears over the magnitude of Rogan's injury and condition.
"It is amazing the way the community has rallied around this. We all feel helpless," Schonert said. "I'm proud of my little community."
Marvin Nelson sat in the evening sun Thursday as hundreds gathered in support of his great-grandson Rogan.
At times, the man many know as Scoop, fought back tears as he spoke about Rogan and the outpouring of support the community is giving the family. He said it takes a community like this and the "Good Lord" to heal the injuries Rogan sustained.
He said Rogan was working sodding and seeding areas along highways when the accident happened. He said while the person his great-grandson was working for was local, they were near Petoskey. He said they were moving from one job site to another when it happened.
"They apparently weren't too far from the next job. They took the trailer and everything with them," he said.
Marvin said Rogan and one other person were riding in the back with bales of straw and when one bale moved and rolled off, Rogan rolled off with it. He said his great-grandson was first taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey before he was moved to Grand Rapids.
"We have a lot of family here, a lot of grandkids, a lot of friends, and a lot of people we don't know are here to show their support for what is going on with our boy," he said fighting back tears.
Members of the Lake City High School football team also were in attendance and signed boards that were eventually going to be brought to the family and Rogan.
Lake City varsity football coach Kyle Smith brought the vigil to his team's attention during workouts earlier this week and said it would be a positive thing to show support for their Highland Conference neighbors.
"Unfortunately, our community knows what it's like to go through something like this," he said. "We know what it's like to be in Pine River's shoes.
"I've preached since Day 1 that there's more to life than football…it's how you treat people. You show people you really do care for them and our world really needs that."
Smith's daughter Harper was the inspiration for Lake City's community-wide #harperstrong campaign a couple of years back when she spent months on end in hospitals downstate battling an infection.
A number of area teams put #harperstrong stickers on their helmets and Smith said that brought him to tears.
"Just showing up for Rogan, it's our way to pay it forward," Smith said. "I coached against him last year but I don't know the young man.
"It's a marathon. You keep fighting every day and the family and the community keeps praying every day. That's what we did for Harper."
Other football programs from nearby schools also showed their support for Rogan and Pine River via social media including the Schoolcraft football team.
Pastor Brian Farmer from the Cherry Grove Nazarene Church also gave a brief sermon and led the group in a prayer for the family, Rogan, and his parents.
