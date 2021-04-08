Whether due to financial hardship, disability or other constraints, some people don't have a reliable way of getting from place to place, including to essential medical appointments and COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Thanks to a donation from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, WexExpress has committed to making sure that any resident of Wexford or Missaukee county who needs a ride to get vaccinated will have that opportunity.
The Cadillac Area Community Foundation recently granted $1,500 to the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority to be matched by New Freedom Program. The New Freedom Program is a federal grant to help individuals struggling to make it to their medical appointments because of a lack of transportation. With the grants, 3,000 miles of transportation will be provided to individuals in Wexford and Missaukee counties to get to COVID clinics.
This collaboration came out of a recent Community Connection call of nonprofits; Aaron Stahl of WexExpress expressed his concerns about local seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities struggling to get to COVID vaccine clinics due to the lack of transportation.
Doreen Lanc, executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, said, “it is crucial for transportation not to be a challenge for individuals who want to get the COVID vaccine."
When the pandemic hit, the Cadillac Area Community Foundation supported a number of community emergency needs, using grant dollars to bolster nonprofits, food banks, shelters, masks, and personal protective supplies, among other efforts.
Lanc said “we continue to monitor the community's needs due to the pandemic; we live in a society that prides itself in supporting quality of life for all citizens, with community partners and our generous donors, we are able to support many of these needs of the community."
Carrie Thompson, executive director of WexExpress, said the New Freedom Program is extremely popular, providing rides to between 400 and 500 people every month.
With the CACC donation and matching federal dollars, Thompson said they'll be able to provide around 400 trips to vaccination clinics for residents of Wexford and Missaukee counties.
If not for the donation, Thompson said they likely wouldn't have been able to meet the local need for transportation to vaccination clinics. The money is used to cover travel expenses and the 50 cents a mile to pay the volunteer drivers.
Thompson said vaccination clinics are tricky for them to work around using traditional transportation service because after a person receives a shot, they have to wait 15-20 minutes in the parking lot to ensure they don't have a bad reaction. With the New Freedom Program, volunteer drivers are able to wait until the person they are driving is ready to leave.
"It's been interesting to hear how relieved people are that we can give them transportation to the clinics," Thompson said. "This is a big deal for residents."
In March, Thompson said they gave 144 people rides to vaccination appointments; so far in April, they have 44 scheduled but she anticipates they'll be providing rides to at least 150 people before the month is over.
Anyone who is having difficulty finding a ride to an upcoming vaccination clinic can make an appointment with WexExpress by calling mobility manager Kristen Kendell at (231) 942-7900. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a driver can call the same number and talk to Kendell.
