CADILLAC — When lots of people come together in support of a single goal, obstacles that seem insurmountable at first suddenly become much more manageable.
Last year, 162 people volunteered more than 6,924 hours to help build the New Hope Center in Cadillac next to the Wexford County Jail.
New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley said the 9,500-square-foot facility, which will replace all the shelters which formerly operated under the name of New Hope Shelter, was estimated to cost between $1.2 and $1.3 million to build.
While the initial price tag was intimidating, Crawley said today they are only about $50,000 away from being able to finish the building and equip it with all the appliances, furniture and supplies it requires.
The first big financial break on the project came in 2019, when they were chosen by the Federal Home Loan Bank to receive a $500,000 award toward construction of the center.
Shortly after that, the owner of a decommissioned charter school in Hart, Michigan donated their facility to New Hope Center, which was able to salvage a number of materials from the structure and shave hundreds of thousands of dollars off the total cost of the project.
Throughout the summer, volunteers helped sort through salvaged materials and perform various tasks under the supervision of professional contractors. Some of those volunteers included First Baptist Church Youth Group, Ferris State University associated construction class students, students from McBain Rural Agricultural School, a group from Northland Community Church, members of the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church, and many other individuals from the community. These volunteers saved organizers hundreds of thousands in construction costs.
Crawley said they also received a number of donations — both of items and money — from individuals, churches and organizations toward the center, and were given generous discounts on materials from local businesses.
In the fall, Crawley said they were contacted out of the blue by Amazon, which informed them they had been chosen to receive several kitchenette appliance sets for the center, which included new refrigerators, stoves and over-the-range microwaves. Amazon chose the center as part of a holiday program that aids select charitable organizations in the U.S.
Crawley estimates that about 50% of the facility is finished at this point in time and crews have been busy in recent days crisscrossing the interior of the building with electricity and plumbing.
In coming months, Crawley said they'll make their final volunteer push to finish off the structure.
"We are planning on having volunteers help towards the end of February or beginning of March with some insulation and then with painting," Crawley said. "We will be practicing social distancing and providing masks for those that do not have one and hand sanitizer will be available."
At the beginning of 2020, with plans for how to pay for the center's construction still in flux, Crawley said at the time it was possible they would have to open the facility in phases. Thanks to support from the community, however, Crawley said they're looking to be 100% open by the end of May or early June.
Although funding for the majority of construction has been secured, Crawley said they still need about $50,000 to purchase furniture, amenities, supplies and other miscellaneous items for the center.
The early opening date is quite timely, as one of New Hope Center's family shelters on Evart Street near the hospital sustained significant damage in an attic fire.
Crawley said they had been leasing this building from the hospital for a number of years. In its current condition, Crawley said the home can't be used and the people that had been staying there were forced to stay with family nearby.
While there are no families on the shelter waitlist at the moment, Crawley said they are in a bit of a tricky situation right now, since they already sold one of their other family shelters to help finance the center's construction.
That means they are down two family shelters right now, so completing the center is more imperative than ever.
In the event that a family is in need of a place to stay and they aren't able to accommodate them, Crawley said they'd likely work with organizations such as Love Inc. to put them up in a hotel or figure something else out.
The new facility will have three wings to house men, women and families separately from each other. Once up and running, Crawley said the center won't be just a place where people lay their heads at night; plans call for offering classes to clients on budgeting, parenting, cooking, resume writing and other basic life skills.
