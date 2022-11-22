CADILLAC — This week, countless families will gather around a table to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast.
Football, turkey, gravy, cranberries, stuffing and any other things families make for the traditional meal will all be part of the day. People also will be traveling to return home or hosting the festivities. That means uncles, aunts, cousins, grandparents and great-grandparents, for those lucky enough to have them, will come together.
While things might sound fine when talking to these patriarchs and matriarchs of your family over the phone, once gathered together that opinion might change. While the noticed change will be unique for every family and person, there is a shared experience for the loved ones. Things seem a little off.
Wexford County Council on Aging Director Pam Blevins said the upcoming holiday might be a good time to have conversations with family and those seniors to find out what their needs are. More importantly, it is a time to ask if those needs are being met. If they aren’t, it might be time to look at getting help or potentially finding an adult care facility they can live in if they are unable to stay home safely.
The goal, however, is to keep seniors in their homes as long as they can by providing services, Blevins said.
“There are two different groups or fractions of seniors. There are those who have actual needs but they’re also so proud they don’t want to take charity. “They don’t want to let anyone know what their needs are,” she said.
She said maybe they take Meals on Wheels or they will consider it, so Blevins said a nurse goes out and does an assessment. That is when they start to see what the other needs are. She said whether it is that nurse talking about possible services or a family member, the idea is to be kind and talk to them gently.
If they are not wanting to take the service because they don’t want “charity,” Blevins said these types of services through the COA are available because they already pay taxes in Wexford County.
Then there is the other type of senior, Blevins said.
“The other type of senior is the one who calls and says they want every single service they can get, but we are based on actual need,” she said. “That’s why we send a nurse to assess.”
She said the main goal is to keep seniors safe and in their homes. That is the approach that needs to be taken when or if these discussions are had. If a loved one or child doesn’t live in the area of their senior citizen parent, it likely will be hard for them to make the trip at a moment’s notice. Blevins said that is especially true during the winter months.
“Tell them you just want to make a plan with them for the winter. A plan that works for them and you and that you just want to know they are safe,” she said. “Come from a winter and safety perspective and re-evaluate in the spring.”
She said the No. 1 thing that is difficult for many seniors is when roles are reversed. Before they were the ones that took care of things and now their children or other loved ones are having to do it. With that in mind, Blevins said it is important to let them know you are not trying to take over their lives or make decisions for them. Rather, it is so they can enjoy life and not be stressed or have a hard time.
Jean Strejc, 78, knows exactly how important it is to have the services provided by the COA. It is those services that have allowed her husband Jerry, 79, to remain living at home with her. Jerry has dementia and the Strejc’s have been living with the terrible disease for seven years, with the last three years being extremely difficult.
Jean utilizes the housekeeping service and Jerry goes to Daybreak Adult Day Center twice a week for four hours. For Jean, both services are remarkable and help to give her respite because caring for her husband is a full-time job.
When he was first diagnosed, Jean said Jerry started to notice the slippage of his memory but, as time progressed, it worsened. She said the past three years have been the worst. Jerry has no memory. He doesn’t remember his children, parents, where he was raised or her.
It has been very difficult, Jean said. “I got the housekeeping (service) first. I was sick and my son contacted the COA and they set it up,” she said. “(The best part of the service) I don’t have to do it and I know it will get done.”
As for the adult day center service, Jean said her daughter-in-law found it searching online. That same week, however, Jean said information about Daybreak was in the COA’s newsletter. She then started making phone calls.
Although she only utilizes the day center twice a week, it has had a positive impact on both Jean and Jerry. Sometimes, Jeans said she has been known to come home and sit for the four hours Jerry is out of the house. But she also has been known to put her time to good use and accomplishes several tasks.
“You know you can get a lot done when it is just you. He also is more engaging with me and it has done worlds of good. I did it for myself, but it also has helped him,” she said. “I’m hoping I don’t have to put him in the nursing home and this helps tremendously.”
Efforts to help older Michiganders and those with disabilities stay in their homes and avoid nursing care have sputtered, as workers who would assist in homes turn to other jobs, according to a recent report in Bridge Magazine.
The state’s popular MI Choice program, which assigns workers to help residents who qualify for Medicaid stay in their homes, now has 4,000 job openings out of more than 20,000 slots budgeted by the state, the Bridge report said.
Those empty positions are overwhelmingly the result of a severe worker shortage — in direct care staff, social workers, nurses and others, according to Scott Wamsley, director of the state’s Bureau of Aging Community Living and Supports. Bridge reported the main reason, people involved in senior care say, is that potential workers can earn more in other fields, even as pay for these home assistance jobs has risen in recent years.
The worker squeeze is felt up and down the supply chain that helps residents remain in their homes and avoid, or at least delay, nursing home care. Bridge reported it adds pressure on service agencies scrambling to hire direct-care workers, and on seniors and others who rely on aides to help with tasks such as errands, light housework, changing bandages or organizing medications.
Wamsley said the problem used to be not having funding for direct-care workers. Now there is more funding, he said, but the program isn’t attracting “workers to be able to serve those people.”
It’s not the first time state health officials have been frustrated by worker shortages. In September, an official with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told Bridge the state had to close more than 70 psychiatric beds over the summer largely because of a lack of staff, according to Bridge Magazine.
In both instances, Bridge reported the shortages worsened even though the state had more money to invest in the services. It’s a dynamic that’s played out nationally during the COVID pandemic, as new job openings lured workers away from the stress of healthcare settings.
Even people who have received help through MI Choice for years said it’s increasingly difficult to get staffers to come to their homes — including, in many cases, workers who arrived as strangers to their homes but became, over the years, trusted companions, according to the recent report.
Despite the higher wages, direct-care health workers remain among the most underpaid professionals. A 2021 analysis by Public Sector Consultants, a Lansing-based public policy consulting firm, estimated their pay at about $12.43 an hour — above the minimum wage of $9.65 but significantly lower than average hourly wages for Michigan workers.
Nearly four in five older Americans last year said it was important for them to stay in their own homes, according to last year’s AARP Home and Community Preferences Survey. Nearly 9 in 10 older Americans said it was important to remain at home, according to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, conducted by the University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, Bridge Magazine reported.
MI Choice makes it possible for older Michiganders and others to avoid nursing homes and remain at home or in the community — an obvious quality-of-life concern in a state aging faster than much of the rest of the country.
Bridge Magazine reported that despite the worker shortage, MI Choice offers an array of help beyond direct care workers — mobile meals, modifications to homes, disposable medical supplies and durable medical equipment, for example.rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com
