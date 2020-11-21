Thanksgiving dinner at Cadillac American Legion is canceled

CADILLAC — For most of the past decade, Ritchie Harris has spent his Thanksgiving serving others.
The commander of the Sons of the American Legion organizes and cooks a "No Vet Left Alone" Thanksgiving meal at the American Legion post in Cadillac.
But the clubhouse is closed for three weeks, following a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order regarding the COVID-10 pandemic.
The dinner is canceled.
"I'd like to do it," Harris said. "I've been doing it for the past eight years, I think."
But he doesn't see a way to do it with the clubhouse closed and no access to a kitchen big enough to cook a dozen turkeys.
"We sure would like to do that for them," said Harris, who said he is not concerned about his own health.
But Harris will still spend the holiday with a veteran; he said he plans to cook for an 80-year-old neighbor who is a retired Navy nurse.
"People are really thankful that we did it. We got a lot of acknowledgments," Harris said. "There's just no way around it with the health department saying, you know, this is what you have to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.