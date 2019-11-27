CADILLAC — In a world that seems to be changing more and more every day, one tradition — and its cost — has remained relatively consistent.
The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 34th annual survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table indicates the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 people is $48.91, or less than $5 per person. This is a 1-cent increase from last year’s average of $48.90.
“The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is essentially unchanged from last year, after three years of decline since 2015,‘ said AFBF Chief Economist John Newton. “Americans continue to enjoy the most affordable food supply in the world...‘
The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables — the turkey — costs slightly less than last year, at $20.80 for a 16-pound bird. That’s roughly $1.30 per pound, down 4% from last year. The survey results show that retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2010.
More than 250 volunteer shoppers checked prices at grocery stores in 38 states for this year’s survey. The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.
Although the overall average cost of the meal was about the same this year, there were some price changes for individual items. In addition to turkey, foods that showed slight price declines include cubed bread stuffing and canned pumpkin pie mix. Foods showing modest increases this year included dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and milk.
A Farm Bureau opinion poll revealed that 90% of Americans celebrate the holiday with a special meal and turkey remains a staple for 95% of consumers, while half serve both turkey and ham at their Thanksgiving meal. In recognition of changes in Thanksgiving dinner traditions, the Farm Bureau price survey includes ham, potatoes and frozen green beans. Adding these foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increased the overall cost slightly, to $62.32 or just over $6 per person.
Despite the growing popularity of prepared foods, the vast majority of Americans, 92%, celebrate Thanksgiving at home or at a family member’s home and most cook their entire meal at home, according to the survey.
Farm Bureau points out that if not for the steady contributions of American farmers, food costs might be a lot higher today.
“The Thanksgiving price survey opens the door to a deeper dialogue about how food is produced and how prices remain so stable despite volatility in the farm economy this year and severe weather hampering planting and harvest,‘ Newton said.
At the Salvation Army in Cadillac, volunteers on Monday night stuffed boxes of food for community members who requested a Thanksgiving meal.
Salvation Army Cadillac Core Officer Captain R.C. Duskin said they received more requests this year for meals — 167 compared to 150 last year.
The boxes come with a frozen turkey, along with the traditional Thanksgiving fixings, including stuffing, green beans and corn. They also included some non-traditional items like cake with frosting, which Duskin said a lot of families requested over pumpkin pie.
While the requests for dinners were higher this year, Duskin said they were blessed by a much higher food donation during their annual Ed Kellogg Food Drive at the beginning of November. He said they received about 10,000 food item donations, which is 1,000 more than last year.
Duskin theorized that the strong economy, coupled with holiday-inspired weather (snow) on the collection days could have compelled more people to donate.
Earlier this year, one of the area’s most well-known food pantries — the Shepherd’s Table at First Baptist Church — announced it no longer would be running the program or providing a Thanksgiving Day meal. First Baptist Church’s longtime Shepherd’s Table ministry ended in March when the director of the program retired.
Chad Zaucha, lead pastor at First Baptist Church, said he’s been directing people interested in the meal and in volunteering at Thanksgiving, to the Resurrection Life Church Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held on Wednesday.
“We had about 400 people come through,‘ said Dan Klotz, lead pastor at Resurrection Life Church (9127 44 1/2 Road, Cadillac). But church leaders are hoping to more than double the number of people they serve this year.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.