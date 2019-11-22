CADILLAC — Northview Seventh-day Adventist School hosted its 20th annual Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens this past Wednesday.
The dinner is free of charge and has approximately 75 seniors RSVP for the event each year. The dinner was preceded by a program organized by Northview’s teacher and music director, Brenda Mejeur who led the school’s 14 students in prayer, songs, and scripture recitation. The program highlighted themes of thankfulness, love, patience, and helpfulness. The pre-dinner program was attended by about 65 individuals this year and was concluded with prayer led by the Rev. Robert Benson.
The Thanksgiving dinner following the musical program was replete with traditional dishes. However, Northview prepared their dishes with a vegetarian twist. Alongside the mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing was faux turkey made from plant-based protein. The students were responsible for serving the seniors the savory fare. For dessert, the students offered a wide selection of pies that they had baked themselves.
Family is the backbone of the Northview community. The school can boast of educating multiple generations of families. Dr. Cara Brinzeiu, who studied at Northview as a young woman, attended the dinner to see her children Andreas (first grade), Alex (third grade), and Melania (sixth grade) perform in the program. Brinzeiu attended the event with her father Jerry Schwartz who was attending the event for the 11th year in a row. Many other proud grandparents and parents attended the event. Northview’s 20th annual Thanksgiving dinner was enjoyed by all.
