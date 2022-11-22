This shouldn’t be a surprise but Americans consume enormous amounts of turkey each Thanksgiving. How much turkey? Well, according to reliable data, Americans eat 704 millions pounds of turkey every November. In comparison, Americans eat 22 millions pounds of turkey at Christmas and 19 million pounds at Easter.
In the U.S., about 280 million turkeys are sold each year for Thanksgiving. The average size of the bird is 15 pounds with about 70% white meat and 30% dark meat.
Do you know which state raises the most turkeys in the U.S.? If you guessed Minnesota, you’re right! There are 450 turkey farms in the state that produce 18 percent of all the turkeys raised and sold in the U.S. each year. Turkeys fare well in cold weather and they thrive in the Minnesota climate. (And they do very well in the Michigan climate, too, as we all know!)
There is a Turkey Talk Line that offers valuable help to those cooking a turkey. The Butterball hotline, in fact, answers 100,000 turkey-related questions across the U.S. and Canada every year from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The Turkey Talk Line answered just 11,000 calls in its first year, but it’s definitely grown since then.
Here are some other interesting Thanksgiving fun facts:
• The movie Frozen had the biggest Thanksgiving weekend opening of any movie. The 2013 family-friendly Disney musical grossed $93 million domestically.
• “Jingle Bells” was originally a Thanksgiving song. When it was written by James Lloyd Pierpont in 1857, it was titled “One Horse Open Sleigh” and was written about Thanksgiving. When it was reprinted in 1859, however, it was renamed “Jingle Bells” with a Christmas theme and it’s been a very popular Christmas song ever since.
• The woman who got Thanksgiving reinstated as a national holiday also wrote “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” Mary Hale is known as the “Mother of Thanksgiving” because she was the one who persuaded President Abraham Lincoln to reinstate Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863 (ironically, that first Thanksgiving as a national holiday came just weeks after Lincoln made the famous Gettysburg Address). In addition, Mary was a successful editor and poet and is most famous for writing “Mary Had a Little Lamb” before retiring at the ripe old age of 90.
• The first national Thanksgiving was declared by President George Washington and was celebrated on Nov. 26, 1789. In his “Thanksgiving Proclamation of 1789” Washington defines the day as a pious time to thank God for, amongst other things, protecting Americans and helping them achieve independence.
• The first Thanksgiving feast in Plymouth, Mass. lasted three days and was organized by Governor William Bradford to thank God for His bountiful provisions. The exact date is not known, though it took place sometime between Sept. 21 and Nov. 9, most likely in early October. The date of Thanksgiving was probably set by President Lincoln to correlate with the anchoring of the Mayflower at Cape Cod on Nov. 21, 1620.
• The first large-scale balloon ever used in the Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade was of Felix the Cat in 1927. Back then, the balloons used to just be let go after the event ended and would just float away. Most of them popped shortly after being released, though. Ironically, it was after a Felix the Cat balloon was punctured by at 72nd Street and crumpled to the ground in 1997 that size regulations were implemented. Today, the balloons must be no larger than 70 feet high, 78 feet long and 40 feet wide.
– About 50 million people watch the Macy Thanksgiving Parade each year, and another 3.5 million people watch it live.
– The tradition of Thanksgiving football can be traced all the way back to the year 1876 when students from Princeton and Yale squared off in a primitive form of football — an “11-on-11 form of rugby” match — the event between the schools became an annual one and eventually morphed into actual football before being relocated to New York. In 1893, 40,000 fans showed up to watch the Thanksgiving game between the Ivy League rivals.
– The most popular Thanksgiving destination for air travelers is Orlando, Florida, followed by Anaheim, California, and New York City. More than 55 million Americans travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving, according to AAA findings.
– There was one baby born on the Mayflower during the fateful voyage of the pilgrims across the Atlantic in the fall of 1620. A son was born to Stephen and Elizabeth Hopkins, and they appropriately named him Oceanus Hopkins. The exact date of his birth is not known but he was born sometime before November 9.
