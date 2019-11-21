Thanksgiving gas prices expected to be highest they've been in five years

CADILLAC — Thanksgiving travelers will see some of the highest gas prices in the last five years at stations throughout the country.
According to projections by GasBuddy, the national average gasoline price for Thanksgiving will be at its highest since 2014, at $2.56 per gallon, a penny higher than last year.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Michigan’s average likely will be a little less than the national average but not by much.
“Change is hard, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, many things this year won’t be changing,‘ DeHaan said. “First, expect the mediocre Detroit Lions and their fans, including me, to suffer for a third straight Thanksgiving Day. Second, expect the national average price of gasoline to be in the $2.50s for the third straight Thanksgiving. And third, expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas, giving motorists something extra to be thankful for.‘
The national average has seen a smaller decline since October than usual — part of the reason for the higher prices this Thanksgiving versus last year. While prices have averaged a 10-cent decline from October to mid-November over the last decade, this year has seen a decline of just 5 cents over the same time frame.
DeHaan told the Cadillac News that prices are holding steady as a result of the strong economy, geopolitical upheaval in the Middle East, and looming trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.
Following Thanksgiving, DeHaan said prices are expected to tumble and could reach as low as $2 a gallon at some gas stations in the Cadillac area. This price drop is contingent, however, on the U.S. failing to come to a trade agreement with China in the interim. If a deal is reached, or tariffs are eased, DeHaan said prices may continue to be as high as they were for Thanksgiving.
According to GasBuddy’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey, 30% of participants said high gas prices were impacting their travel plans — a 2% decrease from last year. This year is expected to see a 7% increase in travelers on the road for Thanksgiving compared to 2018, with more than half of drivers having 1-2 passengers in the car with them. Nearly one-fifth of drivers expect to spend 4-6 hours in the car.
GasBuddy offers some tips on saving money at the pump:
• The day of the week matters, GasBuddy analyzed gas price data year-over-year and found that Monday offers the lowest average gas price in 30 states, making it the best day to fill-up. The day with the most expensive average gas prices is Friday.
• Aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking can cost drivers up to an extra $477 per year in fuel consumption.
