CADILLAC — The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band is kicking off its summer concerts Monday and the theme will be a patriotic one.
From 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, the Clam Lake Band will perform its Salute to America with the help of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard, according to Clam Lake Band member and Cadillac Area Honor Guard bugler Mike Smith. The concert will have a patriotic theme recognizing veterans and the Cadillac Area Honor Guard will be participating by presenting the colors at the beginning of the concert, Smith said.
“It’s a tribute to local veterans. There will be military-related songs and of course “The Star-Spangled Banner,” he said.
The honor guard also will help the Clam Lake Band recognize all the military branches after a break during the “Pride of America Medley” performance. Smith said this is where the band and honor guard recognize all the veterans in attendance and each branch of the military.
Although Monday’s performance should have a patriotic theme with the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Smith said each of the Clam Lake band’s performances also has a theme.
From 7 to 8 p.m. on July 11, the Clam Lake band will perform a tribute to Bill Jungle followed by a performance as part of the Cadillac Festival of the Arts from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. on July 16. The Clam Lake band’s next performance, from 7 to 8 p.m. on July 18, will be Rock the Block.
The Christmas holiday will be the focus of the July 25 performance, again from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by the Battle of the March Kings from 7 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 1. The final performance, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, will be a recap of the previous concerts and will be the Best of the Season performance.
For Smith, the performances are in a great venue, the Cadillac Area Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion, and all of them provide free entertainment that helps to support the downtown. He also said it gives the band members a chance to continue to play their instruments of choice, which they all enjoy.
“I still have the opportunity to play and I enjoy that,” he said.
