CADILLAC — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of local families were struggling to get by.
It's a fact that's been highlighted by the United Way's most recent ALICE report. ALICE, which stands for "Asset-limited, income-constrained, employed" is a measure of the working poor.
The most recent report, however, is based on figures from 2019—before the pandemic arrived in our local counties. And even then, the number of families in poverty had barely changed in half a decade; meanwhile, the number of families falling into the working poor (ALICE) category rose as the number of families in poverty fell. The families were making more money, but they didn't have enough for extras.
"I'm not surprised by this number. It has held steady, or near steady, for the last several years," said Pat Goggin, executive director for the United Way of Wexford Missaukee. Goggin was not involved in compiling the report but fields funding requests from nonprofits that serve the ALICE population in the region. "That doesn't mean it's acceptable or that we should feel good about this. We need—that number needs to go up."
The ALICE reports showed 13% of Michigan households in poverty and 25% below the ALICE threshold.
None of the local counties were better off than the state averages.
Wexford County households were 15% below the poverty level and 27% below the ALICE threshold; Missaukee County households were 13% below poverty and 27% below ALICE; Lake County households were 20% below poverty and 36% below ALICE; Osceola County was 17% below poverty and 26% below ALICE.
Unemployment rates in 2019 also exceeded the state average of 5%. Wexford County had a 6.2% unemployment rate; Missakee, 6.4%; Lake, 8.9% and Osceola, 6.9%.
Employment is a big part of the financial picture, Goggin said.
"'For hire' signs are everywhere, from industry to service industry to retail," Goggin said. "The big challenge is lack of skills, followed by people simply not applying for work . . . If we could help people obtain the skills, that would certainly be a step in the right direction."
One of the ALICE report's key features is it establishes an hourly wage that households would need to bring in to make ends meet, by finding the average cost of housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care, technology, miscellaneous expenses and taxes.
In Osceola County, for example, a single adult without children can expect to pay at least $489 in housing, $0 in child care, $222 in food, $457 in transportation, $189 in health care, $55 in technology, $164 in miscellaneous expenses and $232 in taxes; to pay all of those bills, the single adult would need to be paid $10.85 an hour.
Of course, bigger households have bigger expenses.
Two adults with two children in childcare (under age 5, generally) would need to earn $28.87/hr between the two of them, with childcare being their biggest expense, more even than housing ($956 per month for two kids in daycare compared to $700 for housing).
In Osceola County, the hourly wage estimates are $10.85/hr for a single adult, $16.37 for two adults, $24.27/hr for two adults with two school-age children, $28.87/hr for two adults with two kids in daycare/childcare, $12.05/hr for a single senior and $18.52/hr for two seniors.
In Missaukee County, the estimated hourly wages are $11.41/hr for a single adult, $17.41/hr for two adults, $26.35/hr for two adults with kids in school, $32.06 for two adults with kids in childcare, $13.00/hr for a single senior and $20.34/hr for two seniors.
In Lake County, the estimated hourly wages are $10.98/hr for a single adult, $16.43 for two adults, $25.51/hr for two adults with kids in school, $31.14/hr for two adults with kids in childcare, $12.46/hr for a single senior and $19.10/hr for two seniors.
In Wexford County estimated hourly wages are $11.28/hr for a single adult, $16.59/hr for two adults, $25.12/hr for two adults with kids in school, $29.08/hr for two adults with kids in childcare, $12.55/hr for a single senior and $18.86/hr for two seniors.
In Wexford County, housing cost estimates were between $526 and $753 a month (the other local counties had similar costs).
"I think it's pretty remarkable to think that 38% of Michigan households, you know, can't afford the basics. And that, you know, includes housing," said Yarrow Brown, executive director for Housing North, which advocates for housing solutions in northern Michigan.
In this region, most people pay between 50% and 60% of their monthly income on transportation and housing combined, Brown said. That far exceeds some older recommendations that people not spend more than 30% of their income on housing; transportation costs can blend into housing expenses because people sometimes opt to live farther away from work and spend more on transportation because homes near their workplaces are unaffordable.
"I think the goal right now is even to just get it down to 30%," Brown said of efforts to build affordable housing in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.