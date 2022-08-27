That's a wrap on this year's Cadillac After Hours Market

CADILLAC — Although a rainy Thursday evening, patrons, vendors and musicians gathered at the Cadillac Commons for the last After Hours Market of the season.
Since its opening night in early June, the Cadillac After Hours Market has brought a variety of artisans, crafters and local food trucks to downtown. The market ran alongside the UpBeat Cadillac concert series, and was started as a way to bring more attention to the city’s live music scene.
Market Manager Marla Courtney said she has been well pleased at the market’s success, but an even more satisfying side effect to the market’s creation was the volunteerism it inspired. Courtney said she’s seen more involvement and support for Up North Arts, the Cadillac Garden Club, local musicians and area businesses.
“It’s just more than just being in the market; It’s about bringing awareness to the music; It’s about appreciating the music,” she said. “I’ve seen more picnics; I’ve seen more people come downtown to enjoy the music, and enjoy everything that’s happening, so to me, that’s everything.”
Foot traffic had been consistent through the summer, but Courtney is hoping that with a few more seasons under their belt, and more exposure, the market can continue to grow. Plans for next year’s market are already underway.
“It would be absolutely amazing to really make this thing, and make it even more, and to bring in more workshops, just to make it a little bit different,” she said. “I want to try and figure out ways to make this market stand out from the other markets.”
Many of the vendors in attendance Thursday were there throughout the summer. Sixteen-year-old Ashlyn Fewless has become a market veteran, and continued to return each week to sell her baked goods as The Cupcake Fairy. Fewless started her business when she was 13, and said that coming to the market has been a valuable learning experience.
“It’s been pretty good,” she said. “It’s been a lot of learning and figuring out which flavors are the most popular ones.”
Fewless has started to try out different recipes and introduce new cupcake flavors to her menu. She said she receives far more personal orders now that she’s had some exposure at the market.
Kyle Lueder, owner of Blueberry Krick, brought his many blueberry creations to the market all season long. His specialty is pies, made from a family recipe, but he also sells blueberry jams and breads.
Lueder said what he enjoyed most about vending at the market was the friendly atmosphere. Each week, he was able to interact with his customers face to face, and see his hard work pay off.
“You can bake for 60 hours and maybe get the market on top of that two days a week,” he said. “You’re just like, why am I up all night? And then you go into the market, and then you talk to people, it just makes it all worth it, big time.”
Thursday‘s market rounded up with a thank you to UpBeat Cadillac’s founder and organizer Tim Scully, and a performance by the Eat It Up Trio with Ellie Martin.
