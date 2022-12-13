CADILLAC — Brandon Sutton has a unique perspective when it comes to Project Christmas.
He has been volunteering for roughly 20 years at the event that started in 1989, but before he was a volunteer he received assistance as a client of the annual event. Brandon said once his family was able to get on more stable ground, he and his wife decided they wanted to volunteer to help out at the event that helped them for two years.
“We’re in a position now that we can volunteer and with my place of employment I can actually volunteer pretty heavily and donate back to the community,” he said. “So we decided to give back to others who may not be as fortunate but also to allow them the chance to get the same footing that we have to get out of the place we were in to be able to volunteer and give back to the community instead of being a recipient.”
Brandon said he remembers that time 20 years ago when he needed the help that Project Christmas provides.
Both he and his wife were 17 with a child. They were still in high school and trying to scrape by. In a time when things were very uncertain, Brandon said Project Christmas allowed them to get something for their child and to have food on the table.
While things were a struggle, Brandon said his young family didn’t know it around the Christmas holiday because they didn’t have to scrape around to get food, to get gifts. It was that generosity that drew Brandon and his wife to volunteer.
He said volunteering gives him joy and he tries to make it better in any way he can.
Over the years, volunteering at the event has morphed into Brandon helping with its planning. This includes the planning for the reusable bags the shoppers get, helping to get food donations, helping with fundraising, and volunteering the week leading up to the event and the day of the event.
Although there are still some supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of everything has increased due to the rate of inflation, Brandon said Project Christmas weathered the storm pretty well in 2022.
In a world where nothing has been running smoothly, Brandon said this year’s Project Christmas went smoothly.
“Fortunately, for us (Project Christmas), with how many years we’ve been in the community, there’s been a lot of businesses that will help out in different facets,” he said. “Whether it is helping to secure products or helping us find other distributors. We also have a very good base of volunteers that can pull in their friends and get them involved in different ways.”
When it comes to the food, and in particular the meat used for the holiday meals, Brandon said Project Christmas supplied more than 800 packages. The packages weighed anywhere from two to five pounds and there was turkey and ham. He also said they received fresh potatoes and apples supplied by local farmers.
With the rush of the event now come and gone, Brandon said things will slow down for a few weeks but then the work will begin again to plan next year’s events.
Kim Benz who helps with the promotion of Project Christmas said the community support received leading up to the event and during the week of the event is huge. Whether it is local businesses and manufacturers, schools and churches, the communities of Wexford and Missaukee counties just pull together for this event.
“We have a lot of volunteers. There are a lot of moving parts. There are about 700 volunteers needed to pull this off,” she said
Brandon said that is the best part of Project Christmas. For the people who receive the assistance, the event shows them there are people in the community who want to help them when they are down. Seeing the community rally together to make Project Christmas a reality every year is what it is all about, he said.
Project Christmas first began in 1989 and was held in an old house near Mercy Hospital. Although it’s just a one-day event, planning takes place most of the year, with the executive committee meeting throughout the year. Detailed planning starts in the early fall, with registration beginning in October.
The event aims to help those who may be struggling to provide a Christmas for their family that includes food, clothing and gifts to put under the tree. It is open to residents in both Missaukee and Wexford counties and annually is held at the Wexford County Civic Arena. The mission of the event is to share the spirit of Christmas and community caring with those in need through a collaborative community-wide effort.
During the more than three decades the event has been held, nearly $1 million in cash donations have been received and nearly $3 million has been donated through drop boxes, fundraisers, grants, food, clothing and more. Used good donations total more than $400,000. Other in-kind things total nearly $40,000 and include the rental of the Wex, dumpsters, hats and mittens, pajamas, socks and underwear, stuffed animals, apples and other items.
Over the years, Project Christmas has served a total of more than 25,000 families, which equates to more than 80,000 individuals, with approximately 20,000 volunteers helping them.
