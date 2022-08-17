Who knew urine was big business?
That yucky bodily fluid has been used throughout history for several commercial purposes. It has been used to create ammonia for cleaning products. In ancient Rome, it was used as a bleaching agent for clothing and teeth whitening. It has been used for the making of potassium nitrate for gun powder. In the Scottish Highlands of old it was used in the dyeing of woolen textiles.
These days, it not only comes in the natural form we all know so well, but it also comes in synthetic forms available for purchase online. The products are clearly marketed to drug users more focused on passing drugs tests than getting or staying clean.
In response to this latest commercial use, last year one of our local legislators, Senator Curt Vanderwall, introduced Senate Bill 1034.
The objective of SB 1034 is to criminalize the distribution, delivery, or sale of “drug-masking products,” which includes real human urine, synthetic urine, or substances to be added to urine for the purposes of defrauding an alcohol or drug test. It makes these actions a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year and/or up to $1,000.
The bill passed the Michigan House of Representatives and Senate with great support. It was signed by the Governor July 19 and takes immediate effect.
The three most common ways of testing for drug use include hair, blood, and urine tests.
Hair tests can generally detect most substances the longest — for up to 90 days from use. It usually takes about 100 strands of hair from any part of the body for a test. While it may be reliable, it costs more and takes more time to conduct and get results.
Blood tests are usually considered the most accurate; however, it too costs more and requires specialized equipment and medically trained personnel to conduct. Also, the substances may be detectable in the blood for a less amount of time after use.
Urine tests are the preferred choice. They are more convenient, produce almost immediate results, and are cheaper. The test may be done with the simple use of a test strip immediately upon collection of the sample. Then, depending on the results, the urine may be sent into a laboratory for confirmation testing. Drug use may be detected for a reasonable amount of time. For example, methamphetamine may be detected for up to 5 to 7 days, cocaine 2 to 5 days, and opiates 2 to 10 days depending on the type of opiate. Marijuana may be detectable for 7 to 10 days for infrequent users, or 30 days or more for heavy users.
In our criminal justice system, defendants are often required as a condition of bond or probation to provide urine samples for drug and alcohol testing.
To defraud a urine test, there are two main challenges for those looking to cheat the system.
The first challenge is getting a clean sample. One can always get another fresh human sample from a friend, family member, or other willing provider. However, one can also go online and purchase synthetic urine, which comes in liquid or powder form to which you just add water. These products include all the right chemicals in the average concentrations found in human urine. They even come with a convenient warming element to help bring the liquid to the proper body temp. Providing a cold sample is a clear tip-off.
The second challenge for these individuals is how to present the clean product for collection without getting caught. This is where other creative techniques and products are employed.
For men, a common product is a relatively real-looking prosthetic device connected to a plastic bladder which stores the urine for dispensing. While the products do come with use instructions, any further description of the product here should not really be necessary for anyone familiar with the natural method.
For women, there are also pouches that may be bought and carefully placed in the body and are designed to carry and deliver the urine in a disguised manner. Again, any further description here really should not be necessary. Most likely, what you are imagining right now is correct.
Some people try to smuggle the alternate urine into the testing location in small containers, such as Visine bottles, condoms, or rubber tubes connected to a bladder hidden under clothing. Careful pat-downs and observation at the time of collection help catch these well-known and often comical methods.
SB 1034, however, does not criminalize the actual possession or use of the products for defrauding alcohol or drug tests. The possessor or user seeking to defraud the testing will not be guilty of this new crime; however, they may still be subject to sanctions if they are testing due to criminal charges.
In the criminal justice system, the pretrial defendant may be subject to a bond violation where their pretrial release may be continued, revoked, or modified. For the convicted defendant on probation, he/she may be subject to a probation violation which could result in the court modifying his/her sentence.
So, while demand for defrauding alcohol and drug testing has resulted in a supply of some interesting products, now that SB 1034 has been signed into law by Governor Whitmer, soon the legal big business of urine will evaporate here in Michigan.
Jason Elmore is the Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee counties.
