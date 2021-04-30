CADILLAC -- The fire trucks were real, the police cars were real, so were the ambulance, the damaged cars, and broken glass. But the blood wasn’t real.
The Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center held a mock crash Thursday morning and afternoon for its public safety students, said CTC Public Safety Instructor Brett DeAugustine. He said the mock accident was practical application for the students, applying what they learned throughout the year.
Students looking to go into law enforcement were investigating the crash and taking a suspect into custody. Those looking to go into firefighting extracted a patient from one of the two cars involved in the mock crash, while EMS students helped stabilize the patient and get her into an ambulance and readied for transport to a hospital.
“They are able to get real, hands-on experience,‘ DeAugustine said. “It is a culmination of the work they have been doing throughout the year.‘
The mock crash was special in that it was the first opportunity the students got to work alongside local police, firefighters and EMS. Normally students in the Public Safety class would work with professionals throughout the year, but due to COVID restrictions, the students were limited in that work exposure.
“This is the first time they were able to get hands-on experience,‘ DeAugustine said.
Hailey Krantz, of LeRoy and a senior at Cadillac High School, worked as a police officer at the scene. Krantz, who graduates next month, will attend the police academy at Kirtland community college police academy will have her Associate’s Degree from Baker College before she finishes the police academy. She will be interning in Osceola County.
“We are investigating the accident and administering different OWI tests on the driver of the vehicle,‘ Krantz said of her role in the mock crash. “After they get the patient out, we will investigate the crime scene.‘
She said the driver failed the drunken driving tests.
“He is, in fact, drunk,‘ Krantz said. “He couldn’t walk a straight line. He failed his test.‘
Once students are done at the scene, they have to write up reports.
Besides giving Public Safety students hands-on experience, CTC students were reminded of the dangers of texting and driving and drunken driving.
While the suspected drunken driver was taken into custody, the patient suffered head trauma and a broken arm, but will survive.
