CADILLAC — There’s a certain timelessness about a tree, sturdy and tall.
It can seem like the tree, and the forest in which it grows, have been there forever — reliable symbols of the natural world.
People think of the forest as something unchanging, said Bill Sterrett, district supervisor for the western lower peninsula at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources forest resources division.
But it’s not.
“In reality, it’s changing every year, we just don’t see it — it’s so subtle,‘ Sterrett said.
When foresters cut or burn a favorite stand, something new crops up in its stead. There may be more deer. Bluebirds. A different kind of tree.
LONG AGO
Human activity has long left its mark on Michigan’s forests.
Even before white settlers began clear-cutting timber in the late 1800s, Native Americans managed the trees, especially downstate, where burning kept prairies healthy, according to Sterrett.
“Credible evidence tells us after the ice age, the landscape was manipulated mainly by Native Americans,‘ he said.
Large-scale commercial logging reached Michigan in the 1860s, according to Nate Peeters, a spokesman for the Huron-Manistee National Forest. Logging was the catalyst for a lot of change.
At first, the timber industry harvested red and white pine, then hardwood. Timber from Michigan forests built Midwestern homes and furniture.
At the time, it was more economical for lumber companies to abandon the land after cutting it. There was no insurance, and because of wildfires, companies couldn’t be sure trees would survive to be harvested again, Peeters said.
By the early 1900s most of Michigan had been cut over, and most of it burned at least once, if not two-to-three times, according to Bill Cook, a forester and wildlife biologist who works for Michigan State University Extension. There were virtually no mature trees.
The debris left behind — stumps and wastewood — was fuel for wildfires. Hot ones, more potent than the wildfires Native Americans and modern foresters use to keep the landscape healthy.
“Those catastrophic fires in the turn of the century were so hot and so big they did do some damage to the resource,‘ Sterrett said.
The fires changed the landscape in a couple of ways. Aspen, known as a pioneer species, and oak, which is stimulated by fire, sprung up where red and white pines, hardwoods and other species had been.
And farmers came, too. With the land cleared after logging and wildfires, farmers tried to grow crops. But the soil in what is now the Manistee National Forest was too sandy. The Depression hit, farms were abandoned or lost and the federal government formed the Manistee National Purchase Unit in 1933 “to try to revive local communities‘ Peeters said.
The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) planted some forests in the 1930s and 1940s; Mother Nature re-grew others. The CCC also operated the Chittendon Nursery in Wellston, which produced the seedlings used to replant 40,000 acres of land.
NOW
Wildlife management has brought the forests back.
“We’ve had 100 years of recovery,‘ Cook said.
Along with re-growing forests, the work that national and state forest services have done has helped animals.
Forest wildlife populations have rebounded, Cook said. There are about 600 vertebrates in Michigan, and the majority are dependent on the forest.
Since 1980, Michigan’s forests have grown by 2 million acres. There’s a little more than 20 million acres of forest in Michigan — more than half of the state.
While some of that growth over the past nearly 40 years is due to planting efforts, much of that is farmland reversion, where trees take over retired or abandoned agricultural land, Cook said.
Nature decides which trees we have — nature, and management practices.
Jack pine, prized because it provides habitat for the endangered Kirtland’s warbler, will grow in dry, sterile sandy glacial outpost plain, Cook said. You’ll find black ash in swamps.
“What’s possible is bounded by natural circumstances,‘ Cook said. What happens will be based on management decisions “or lack of management.‘
In the current era, Michigan forests have more aspen and oak, with fewer maple, beech and hemlock than before the timber industry cleared Northern Michigan forests. And there’s lots of red and white pine, because it’s commercially valuable.
But things are starting to swing back.
Oak, a shorter-lived species, is starting to mature and is mixing with pine stands, Sterrett said. Red maple, an understory species, is also coming through.
“Forests, I believe, are becoming more mixed,‘ Sterrett said.
That could be a good thing because forest diversification is a priority for foresters.
NEXT
Climate change threatens the planet’s long-term environmental health. But forests tend to be resilient to climate change, Cook said.
Humidity, precipitation and length of winter may draw tree species more commonly found in the southern part of the state.
It’s hard to say which species will get a handhold — downstate species like hickory, walnut and red maple might move north, while Upper Peninsula species like spruce and fir could move farther north.
But it’s not the changing species that cause concern. It’s invasive pests and disease that threaten to remake our forests soon.
“There are threats to our forest that are more serious than climate change,‘ Cook said.
The white ash is “lost to the ash borer‘ while wilt is a concern for oaks, Sterrett said.
“Our best defense is to try to manage for a forest that’s diverse,‘ Sterrett said.
Forests with various tree species mixed together, as opposed to vast plantations of just one tree species, have a better chance of survival.
After all, if forest management units had managed solely for white ash, we’d be “out of luck‘ because the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect, wiped them out.
Now, foresters are also coping with beech bark disease, where an insect injects a pathogen and kills trees, and the Asian longhorn beetle, which is targeting sugar maples in Ohio.
“We’ve learned an exotic pest can come in and quickly change the forest landscape,‘ Sterrett said.
And keeping forests diverse in terms of age also helps them survive — forests that get too old are vulnerable to storms and pests, he said.
“But it’s not all gloom and doom,‘ Sterrett said. “Mother Nature is very resilient. She adapts to change.‘
