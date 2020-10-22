CADILLAC — Cadillac's election workers spent a few hours on Tuesday preparing for the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.
In a public accuracy test held Tuesday afternoon at the municipal building, precinct captains and other election workers tested the equipment used for both in-person and absentee voting.
That includes the tabulators and accessible voting terminals.
"We ran a number of test ballots through the machines to make sure that they were counting accurately and recording the numbers as they should have," said Joe Porterfield, who serves on the city's election board.
The machines were accurate, Porterfield said.
In addition to ensuring the machines are working and counting properly, the public accuracy test gives election workers a chance to doublecheck that they know how to operate the machines.
It's also important the election workers can explain to voters and to vouch for the equipment's accuracy.
"They can explain to the people that come in to vote that the machines have been tested and they are counting accurately," Porterfield said.
The testing helps election workers identify difficulties that could crop up on Election Day.
There are always a few small things to keep in mind, such as having enough "tape" (it looks like receipt paper) to tabulate the votes.
"They filled them all full, so they're good to go," Porterfield said.
After the equipment was tested, it was sealed and will remain that way until Election Day.
The city has four tabulators for three precincts.
This year, because of the "significant" number of absentee ballots (as of Tuesday afternoon, the city had received 2,143 absentee ballot requests and 1,463 of the ballots had already been returned) one of the tabulators will be used by the absentee voter counting board first thing in the morning on Election Day.
The tabulator was set up to accept ballots from all precincts; that's one of the processes election workers were taking on a trial run during Tuesday's accuracy testing.
"The equipment all tested fine and it's ready," Porterfield said. "The city will be ready for (voters) when they get here."
