September 11 has been a somber day in our nation's history for the past 19 years, but in 2020 this day seems even heavier.
Nineteen years ago, 2,977 people died in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. Of those who died during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.
In the days and weeks that followed, police, fire, and first responders were given recognition as the stories of those who worked to protect people on that harrowing day were told. That recognition wasn't just in New York City but also around the country.
In 2020, trust in law enforcement officials has lessened in certain areas of the country. This is due to reports of alleged police brutality and excessive force. Protests, some peaceful, some not, also have been common occurrences across the country.
So on this day marked by tragic American history, those who have sworn to protect us in our greatest times of need, talk about trust and the current climate in the country. They also talk about the sacrifices of the police, fire, and first responders who lost their lives doing their jobs 19 years ago.
While trust for law enforcement is wavering in various locations across the country, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he believes his office still has it. This past Monday at the Harvest Festival parade in Manton, for example, Taylor said he got to see the support, and it was overwhelming.
When it comes to his staff, Taylor said everyone who comes to work at the sheriff's office whether they are patrolling the streets or working in the jail is ready to lay down their lives for the community. He said what those officers, firefighters, and first responders did in New York City 19 years ago is the perfect example of that commitment to the job.
"I think we can get back to a place where there is mutual respect between the police and the people. We are lucky here," he said. "In my case, a majority of the citizens still support law enforcement and want law and order."
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said he is not as certain as Taylor.
He said there are so many factors that attribute to the attitudes people have toward law enforcement that he doesn't know if the trust can be regained at a national level. Like Taylor, however, he said his residents still support the sheriff's office and police.
What he does know is part of the solution will have to involve more police training.
He said it is not uncommon for an officer or deputy to respond to a family incident where a parent is arguing with a child and police are called to intervene. Depending on the situation, Yancer said they go from being a police officer to a family counselor who is supposed to fix a problem in 10-15 minutes.
"Then they are sent to a business parking lot where someone is having a full mental breakdown," Yancer said. "So (police) go from a family counselor to a psychologist and the next call could be regarding a bank robbery. We have all these problems that need to be attacked and fixed and instead of fixing them, they are put on the shoulders of the police."
Yancer said it is similar to the situation that the education system deals with as they are charged with having to do a lot more than just teach reading, writing, and arithmetic.
Yancer also admitted that sometimes there are bad cops and better training would help alleviate some of those issues. He also said the media, and the national media, in particular, also are part of the problem.
"I don't know what the right answer is but I think a lot is media-driven because the media doesn't tell the whole story," he said. "They skip across the highlights."
Taylor said he believes there needs to be more non-enforcement engagement by police and a presence in the community. In the simplest terms, police need to be visible in the community and not just when they are performing enforcement duties.
"That means getting out of cars, walking around and talking to people and seeing what they need," he said. "We need to engage our residents and talk to them more."
Wexford County Central Dispatch Director and Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden said while fire departments are not dealing with the same type of issues police are in 2020, things also have changed for firefighters and first responders.
In 2001, Alworden said the idea of firefighters and EMS having to wear ballistic vests wasn't even part of the landscape. In 2020, especially in bigger cities, that is something that is being discussed and purchased. Alworden said it isn't so much about firefighters being shot, but it is an added safety protocol to keep everyone safe.
"It is not the trust that is gone, but the safety measures we are having to take 19 years later," he said. "I believe the community is still behind their local fire departments. I believe in my whole heart, the communities got behind them after 2001 and I will applaud them for staying behind them."
He said the 2001 attacks showed the importance for communities, including those in northern Michigan, to be ready for anything. It also shined a light on the fact that equipment and gear needed serious upgrades.
Although local communities have stepped up to help fire departments out, Alworden said the Federal government and Federal Emergency Management Agency grants have helped to achieve that goal. He said it is things like the FEMA grants that have helped to keep his department up to date and on track with the new standards that are continually coming out.
As for the day, Alworden said he can remember exactly where he was when news of the attacks started coming in. He was working at Western Concrete when a co-worker came out to tell him and some other workers about the first plane that flew into the World Trade Center. When the second plane flew into the other twin tower, Alworden said he knew the United States was under attack.
When Yancer thinks of the Sept. 11 attacks and the people who lost their lives, he said those are the true heroes.
"I know it is an old cliche that police and firefighters run to the fire when everyone else is running away, but it is true," he said. "It takes someone special."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.