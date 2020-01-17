CADILLAC — At first, the blaze on Lakola Road near LeRoy on Jan. 10, 2018, looked like any other deadly fire. Flames climbed toward the sky and ash settled on the coats of onlookers and firefighters. Somebody was still inside the home, according to emergency scanner chatter that night.
The next morning, Michigan State Police pulled 79-year-old Evelyn Ware’s body from her scorched home. Community members expressed shock and grief over the death of the former school bus driver and transportation manager for Pine River Area Schools.
But the story took another turn.
Soon thereafter, MSP announced that Ware’s death had been ruled a homicide.
“Evelyn Ware was a very well-known member of the LeRoy community,‘ said Spl. Lt. David Cope, during a press conference two years and one week following Ware’s death. “As you can imagine, her death shocked the community. Many people knew her.‘
No arrests have been made in the two years following Ware’s death.
Police say they need more information from the public.
On Thursday, MSP held a press conference, announcing a larger, $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
THE INVESTIGATION
MSP is not revealing how Ware died.
“It is an important key to this ongoing investigation,‘ Cope told the news media during the press conference.
Detective Sgt. Joe McMillan, the lead investigator, said MSP would not release the names of any suspects “or specific directions with the investigation.‘
McMillan stressed that MSP wants to talk to anyone who may know something about Ware’s death or may have been involved.
Previously, MSP has asked for trail camera footage from the area near Ware’s house.
“We are still very much willing to take any footage or any audio, video footage that you may have,‘ McMillan said.
In response to a question from another reporter about the subsequent demolition of Ware’s home, McMillan said he was confident MSP was able to recover essential evidence before the building was destroyed.
McMillan said MSP has coordinated with every facet of investigation and law enforcement “that you can imagine.‘
While McMillan said MSP has methodically interviewed every person they could, “I’ll extend this further and say, if anyone knows of someone that knew her that they don’t believe we’ve spoken with — we don’t know everything. And that’s why we’re asking for your help, as the public, to come forward and to bring us more information.‘
THE REWARD
The reward for information leading to an arrest has now climbed to $15,000.
The funds are coming from the Detroit Crime Commission, which acts as a fiduciary for a foundation that offers reward money for tips related to fire-related death.
Anonymous donors are somewhat unusual. McMillan said he’s had just one other case where an anonymous donor agreed to provide funds for information leading to an arrest.
MSP officers and the news media were the only attendees of the press conference. The Cadillac News asked if family members had been invited, noting that Ware had children.
McMillan did not directly answer.
“Evelyn did have several people who called her ‘Mom,’‘ McMillan said, calling her an icon in the community. “She mothered many, many people ... some that were her blood and some, many, that were not.‘
“No one else is here today in terms of from her family,‘ he went on to say. “This is specifically a communication from us to the community, to anyone within ear’s and eye’s reach to come forward with information.‘
“The community wants this case to be solved and so, the anonymous donor has come forward,‘ McMillan said.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
MSP wants to bring closure to Ware’s family, who have been “dealing with this now for over two years,‘ Cope said.
Even seemingly insignificant observations and tips are welcome because they can lead “to a massive breakthrough in an investigation,‘ Cope said.
MSP is looking for information not just from the time of the fire, but also things that have happened in the days before or the two years since then.
Things that made you raise an eyebrow. Things that didn’t sit right. Things that felt wrong in your gut.
“If you have some information or you saw something or heard something in the last two years or the evening in question ... we want to know about it,‘ Cope said.
Ware lived in a tall brick home on Lakola Road in Ellstown Township, near LeRoy. Lakola Road, which is also known as 240th Avenue, is the north-south county line between Lake and Osceola Township (Ware’s home is on the Lake County side). The home was south of 14 Mile Road.
The fire occurred around 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2018.
“Anything you may have, please come forward with it and give us that information because it may be far more valuable than you realize, McMillan said.
Tips can be delivered anonymously through Silent Observer.
You can provide tips to Silent Observer at casotips.com, through the Silent Observer app, texting or calling 1-800-528-8234. Additionally, the MSP Mount Pleasant post, which is handling the investigation into Ware’s death, can be reached at 989-773-5951.
