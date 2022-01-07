CADILLAC — Taking the step to pursue a post-secondary education can be daunting, and there’s often a lot of factors at play — but possibly the most important is cost.
According to Student Loan Hero, Michigan has totaled about $51.4 billion in student loan debt.
Although a hefty debt isn’t uncommon for the state, the monetary and emotional impact debt can have on borrowers is unique to their lives and experiences.
If she could go back in time and do it all over again, supervised caseworker Candace LaBar wouldn’t have made the choice to get her degree.
After obtaining a bachelor’s in criminal justice, LaBar found it difficult to find a job that would pay enough to cover her monthly loan bill, so she had to change her plans and go back for a master’s. In fact, she said the debt alone was the only reason she decided to change her career path.
“So when I chose my social work program, I chose something that was more versatile, that’s licensable that I can actually be able to afford to make those payments instead of them just sitting there collecting interest until I die,” she said.
Despite having found a solution to the issue of making payments, the debt is having an impact on her ability to make other financial decisions. When she started attending University of Phoenix online, LaBar said the process to take the loans out was easy, but the effect they can have later on was a surprise.
“One of the difficulties I’m finding is, I’m still in school, but like, they’re affecting my ability to get a house loan, because my debt to income is off,” she said. “So it’s not so much the actual process of doing the student loans as it is what they don’t tell you after you already have student loans.”
Now, with a senior in high school heading off to Central Michigan University in the fall, LaBar said she tries to use her experience as a lesson for her kids.
“I have learned that make sure you choose something to where you’re actually going to get paid so that you can pay back your student loans and not have to go further into the education piece if you don’t want to,” she said. “Just basically giving them the education and the experience lessons that I didn’t have.”
Passing on the lessons learned in the student loan process to their children has also been the goal of Cadillac Jimmy John’s owner, Nicole Little.
Starting out at CMU in the criminal justice program, Little realized they didn’t have exactly what she was looking for, so she transferred to Ferris State University and completed her degree there.
Then, she began working for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Child Protective Services.
In 2013, she made the choice to continue her education with a master’s degree. In both instances, Little said she knew exactly what she signed up for, and she planned to follow through no matter what.
“I’m all about, you get a loan, you pay it back. No one should be paying on your behalf,” she said. “You took it, you earned that degree, you earned that better paying job, why should someone else have to pay that for you?”
As an older grad in her master’s program, Little said the other students around her in their 20s were indulging in luxuries she didn’t have when she was in school at their age. She said their complaints about student loans and their personal spending didn’t add up.
“I’m looking at everyone like, OK, you’re in brand new, expensive tennis shoes, you drive a better car than I do, you go to the gym, you’re going out to BDubs tonight for booze and wings,” she said. “Your hair’s all did, your nails are all done, but y’all are gonna cry about paying some student loans.”
Although, when it comes to the high interest rates being applied on top of a principal balance, Little said something should be done to make it easier on borrowers.
Having the “older grad” experience is what lead Little to encourage her kids to make sacrifices to make their dreams happen. When her son was attending the University of Michigan, he worked part-time as a mentor for America Reads, but eventually, with the strain of classes it became too much, and he had to rely on loans to make it through.
“He sacrificed for two and a half years, came out, got a real job, worked in the summer when he didn’t have to work in the summer, because he worked in the school system,” she said. “But he took on extra jobs in the summer and worked, and he paid all of his own, in his name, his student loans off in two and a half years.”
Little and her husband did have to take out parent loans in addition to her son’s personal loans, and the same situation arose when her daughter chose to pursue a four-year program. Taking on the responsibility of her own loans and loans for her children has been stressful, but Little said it’s worth sacrificing new cars and appetizers at dinner.
Munson Health Care coder, Emily Howard, found herself in a lucky position when it came to taking out student loans. Also a student of University of Phoenix online, Howard said she felt a lot of support and assistance from her school.
“They do a really good job covering everything,” she said. “They cover, not only student debt, but student services that they offer, and they have like resume building and on-the-job trainings.”
Because the process was so straightforward the first time, Howard decided to go back and get her bachelor’s degree as well. Regarding repayment, obtaining a job in the health care field has paid off. Literally.
“I do have a lot less debt because I work for Munson, and they offer tuition reimbursement,” she said. “So the hospital actually pays for 75% of my tuition, and then I pay for 25%, and then I pay for books that may be included in the classwork.”
Although she landed what some would say is an ideal situation, the weight of having added debt does take a toll on Howard.
“It’s a monthly payment that I have to make, so it does impact me in that regard,” she said. “And in the future I’d like to buy a different house than the house I currently live at, so that will be taken into consideration for my total debt to income ratio, having that monthly payment.”
Overall, Howard said she felt that throughout her entire schooling experience she knew each step of the way what exactly she was taking out in loans and what her repayment options were.
Offering that kind of guidance is something that Baker College Vice President for Financial Aid, Linda Katrinic, aims to do. After a student is accepted into Baker, they’re required to do entrance loan counseling.
“That entrance loan counseling really does a nice job,” she said. “It goes through and really explains the terms and conditions of student loans and how that repayment process would work.”
If a student were to withdraw from the university or graduate, there is also an exit loan counseling segment. It’s very similar to the entrance program, Katrinic said, but it is beneficial as a reminder of what the repayment process is about.
The college also works with third-party servicer, Student Connections, who will reach out to students after graduation and help them come up with an efficient repayment plan at the lowest cost possible for them.
As the student debt continues to climb, Katrinic said that at Baker, their goal will continue to be keeping their students’ debt as low as possible.
Every individual’s experience with education and loans is different, as demonstrated by LeBar, Little and Howard, but the common ground is that they’ll do what they can to have an education.
