CADILLAC — About half of Munson Healthcare staffers have either been vaccinated or have their first dose scheduled.
The percentage of workers who fall into that category has started to slow in part because it's now time for some of the people who were vaccinated first to receive their second doses.
Some healthcare workers have not signed up for the vaccine out of a desire to save it for others; some are pregnant or breastfeeding and have decided to wait, according to Munson Healthcare chief of medicine Dr. Christine Nefcy.
"Our employees are a reflection of the communities and our population as a whole. And so, you know, some people just are sort of sitting back and waiting," Dr. Nefcy noted.
Dr. Nefcy called the fight against misinformation "the second front of our war on COVID-19.' Even some folks in the health care industry have some of the same questions the broader public has about the vaccine's safety. Munson has been counteracting that by offering webinars to teach employees about the vaccine.
But Dr. Nefcy said those that work on the frontlines caring for COVID patients have been choosing to get the vaccine at a high rate.
"The employees and folks that are seeing the effects of COVID-19 on a day-to-day basis ... they are signing up and getting vaccinated," Dr. Nefcy said.
"Vaccines are arguably in the top two or three most important achievements of humankind," said Dr. Mark Cannon, an infectious disease expert at Munson Healthcare. He called vaccines "insanely safe" and described the various types of vaccines.
While MRNA or messenger RNA vaccines (both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use the MRNA approach) haven't been released to the public before, the idea has been well-studied, Dr. Cannon said.
"The reason that we have finally crossed that finish line and have a commercially available one is not so much that this was some new technology but it was more of the political and public will," Dr. Cannon said. With government support, the pharmaceutical companies were willing to produce the vaccines.
There could be longer-range benefits beyond COVID-19.
"This has been a technology that's been a long time coming and it's finally here," Dr. Cannon said. "It's going to have a lot of implications for not only infections, but also cancers, potentially autoimmune disease ... I think it's really game-changing."
Dr. Cannon and Nick Torney, a Munson Healthcare infectious disease pharmacologist said the MRNA vaccines can also be rapidly adjusted, meaning that if SARS-COV-2 mutates, scientists should be able to tweak the vaccine.
Torney spoke about a rumor regarding infertility and the vaccine, based on a similarity between protein on the SARS-COV-2 spike and a protein vital to the formation of the placenta.
But Torney said that if the protein similarity were responsible for infertility, "then COVID-19 infection should cause infertility since active infection produces the same antibody response to the spike protein. And at this point in time, scientists have not made that association."
During her opening remarks, Dr. Nefcy noted that there continues to be misinformation spread about COVID-19, with some people claiming that it's no different than the flu.
But COVID-19 has killed far more people than a typical flu season, according to a graph Dr. Nefcy shared that was based on CDC data.
She called an increase in pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19 related deaths in 2019 "huge." The graph shows that almost all of pneumonia, influenza or COVID deaths were from COVID, not the other two (see the screenshot of the graphic).
"When we talk about the vaccine, and why it's important to get the vaccine as well as why it's important to continue to socially distance and wear masks, this is really from the clinical perspective, why we're trying to make that argument," Dr. Nefcy said.
As of Tuesday morning, 5,371 Munson Healthcare team members have received their first vaccine. At Cadillac Hospital, there have been 554.
