The danger is elevated

The dog days of summer are here and so is the time for elevated fire danger.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said even with recent showers in some parts of the state, much of Michigan is dry, very dry. What that means is fire danger is high and fire safety is a high priority for anyone working or recreating outdoors.
Fire danger goes up when the weather is hot and dry and increases further when it’s windy. Wind-borne embers can travel far and fast, turning a small fire into a large one. Lightning strikes are also an issue if stormy weather is predicted.
“We are beginning to see seasonal drought conditions across much of the state. Intermittent rainfall in some areas hasn’t been enough to lessen those conditions,” said DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers. “We urge residents and visitors to use caution when burning.”
The critical times in the Lower Peninsula for fire danger are March through May. Once the calendar flips to June, the trees usually have leafed out and people have to mow their grass. The green-up will have occurred and fire danger typically lessens. By the end of July and into August, however, fire danger flares back up.
The DNR said the online drought monitor map shows much of the northern Lower Peninsula and Thumb region are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. This includes Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. A northwest portion of Missaukee County also has some areas with moderate drought conditions.
With Michigan being a fairly populated state when wildfires do occur there is always a concern for damage to private property and structures like homes. That is why residents must stay up to date with the level of fire danger.
Potential fuels that help wildfires spread include things such as dry grass, brush and downed tree branches. If you build a campfire or a bonfire, enjoy the dancing flames but never leave the fire unattended, even for a moment, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Make sure you always have water on hand while the fire is burning. Douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse with water again before going to bed or leaving the site.
If you plan to burn yard debris, first check to see if burning is permitted in your area. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps or other debris and make sure no branches are hanging overhead.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
As of Friday, open debris burning was not permitted anywhere within Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
So far this year, DNR wildland firefighters have fought more than 170 fires covering more than 3,200 acres.
It is a similar story in the Huron-Manistee National Forest. Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joshua Veal said so far this year national forest crews have responded to 89 fires, which totaled 80 acres.
Veal said fire conditions in the national forest range from very high to extremely high. The abundance of moisture from the spring months has gone and everything is dry, according to Veal. With the extreme dryness, Veal said people need to be cautious when it comes to fire.
“People need to be cautious with campfires. Drown, stir and feel. If it is too hot to touch then it is too hot to leave,” Veal said. “If it gets windy, it could push it out to the wildlands.”
