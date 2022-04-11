CADILLAC — In a Needs Assessment survey conducted by the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council, 32% of 267 Career Tech Center students said they most often turn to a peer when they need someone to talk to. More than 38% of students stated they seek out a parent, counselor, other trusted adult or the internet. The remaining 11.5% said they don’t share their feelings at all.
What these results show, according to Child Protection Council Prevention Coordinator Karen Staub, is that kids are much more reluctant to reach out to a trustworthy individual when they’re trying to solve problems in their personal lives. Even those who prefer to reach out to the peers they trust are not going to receive the right kind of advice.
“It’s a little concerning, because their peers have not experienced the situations they’re seeking help in,” Staub said. “Their peers are just going to give them the information that they want to hear.”
In the digital age, kids are hanging on to their phones more tightly than ever, and the more they hide their social media from their loved ones, the more danger they could be facing. When their social media interactions go unmonitored, they can expose themselves to things like cyberbullying, drugs and alcohol and sexually explicit material.
In a world where anyone can hide behind an online profile, Staub said open communication between parents, children and their community has become crucial.
When it comes to cyberbullying, one of the more common side effects of social media, Prosecuting Attorney for Wexford County, Corey Wiggins, said a child’s behavior will start to change when they’re being victimized. They might become withdrawn, agitated or let their grades fall at school. These are the red flags that Wiggins said parents should be aware of, so they can intervene before the situation escalates.
Conflicts that start online can sometimes have an impact on a child’s face-to-face relationships.
“I have seen it where there have been allegations made against students, completely unfounded allegations, and in today’s world, social media picks up on that and spreads like wildfire through the school,” he said. “And I’ve seen people lose, or heard and read, of how friends will turn on them, or how other students will then pick up on it and continue the allegations until eventually, something comes to a head, depending on what that is.”
By design, social media is intended to help people connect and build friendships, but Wiggins said, from his perspective, its overuse amongst younger generations has achieved the opposite. If children’s entire social structure exists solely online, they might struggle to handle a conflict in real life.
There are parents out there who have knowledge of networks like Facebook and Instagram, but a lack of overall social media literacy can make it difficult to understand its impact on a child’s mental state. That lack of understanding can also be a disadvantage when kids are using social media to engage in drug and alcohol use.
Wiggins said he’s seen cases of drug deals happening through Instagram and Snapchat, and that parents are often thrown off by the use of emojis, which can represent the true meaning of the conversation.
“Especially as parents looking from the outside, ‘Oh, yeah, that doesn’t mean anything,’” Wiggins said. “But when you do some research into it, what those emojis are being used for, a lot of the time, they’re actually being used to describe the types of drugs that are available, or what that person selling. So there’s a lot more to it than what people really realize.”
Staub, too, has seen social media become a way for kids to gain access to drugs and alcohol. When children get the idea that their peers are seeking out those substances, she said they’ll turn to the internet to get their hands on them as well.
The danger isn’t only using drugs and alcohol before being of any legal age, or level of maturity. Substances being sold online may not actually be what they were advertised as, which could lead to bodily harm.
“And that’s where some of the overdoses are coming from, because they don’t know exactly what they’re buying,” Staub said. “And it’s unregulated, you know, it’s very, very different. A lot of the substance use becomes normalized.”
If children feel there’s no trusted adult to turn to in their real life, Michigan State Police Trooper Marc Moore said it’s common for them to look for a friend or confidant online. But, who someone says they are on social media isn’t always true, and this can lead to dangers like human trafficking or the sending of illicit photos from minors.
“Any application that is used to communicate with, especially photographs that can be exchanged, have the potential to be dangerous or manipulative,” Moore said.
There‘s an equal risk with all social media platforms, because wherever children are online, predators follow. Moore said they‘ll often earn the trust of kids by pretending to be their peer, and they can push this narrative further by sending a photo of someone else to convince their potential victim that they are who they say they are.
If the social media outlet has a niche, like Discord, which is used by video gamers, then predators will try to use that as a common interest. Profiles can also provide a host of information for predators to use to their advantage.
“So if you are saying I like x, y and z, these are the types of things that I’m interested in, you’re putting that out there in a profile in order to meet friends, online friends. Then someone that might want to take advantage obviously will say, ‘Well, I like those things too,’” Moore said. “And then they start developing some sort of a relationship, because you have something in common with them. And then before you know it, they gain your trust and things can lead to negative consequences.”
Illicit photos can fall into the hands of an adult predator, but they can also be exchanged between children and teens, which presents its own danger. As a parent herself, Staub said she’s had to grapple with and seek out information on sexting and what consequences might follow.
When her youngest daughter was going through her teenage years, Staub said the school brought parents in to have a discussion about sexting. The prosecuting attorney and the police spoke on the issue and what parents should do in terms of prevention, but Staub said many parents responded with a “my child would never“ mindset.
This experience, along with many others, inspired her to begin educating parents on all of the dangers and impacts of social media on children. The course that she hosts is called Distracted Parenting, where she’s able to educate parents on how social media can affect their children and what they can do to moderate usage.
Something she often tells parents is that technology doesn’t need to be removed completely, because that will only push children to find it through other avenues. It’s more so about connecting with kids and teens and asking them about what’s going on in their life.
“When I talked to parents and childcare providers, it’s like, work to find that balance with social media,” Staub said. “And, you know, if you don’t, you are gonna end up missing a whole lot that you cannot get back with your children.”
One thing Moore always encourages parents to do is to restrict technology when it’s time to go to bed. He’s come across parents who allow their children to keep their phones with them at night, but that can be the most vulnerable time of day.
Parents also need to monitor which social platforms their children have access to.
“You should monitor the things that they’re doing on their phone and their usage. Simply by periodically opening up the phone and seeing who they’re talking to, and what they’re saying,” Moore said. “If you’re not technically savvy, which you really don’t need to be, but some people are pretty limited, then you need to educate yourself, because there are a lot of things going on, even with people that I would say really pay attention, things can still happen.”
Additional resources on parental management of social media, and tips for preventing potential dangers can be found on the Child Protection Council website. Information is also available through the Michigan State Police.
