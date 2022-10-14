CADILLAC — There wasn’t a single reason why one of the biggest rock ‘n roll bands in the country decided to take over a tiny town in Northern Michigan in 1975.
There were actually a number of reasons, and they all had to fit together just right in order for KISS to come to Cadillac to help celebrate homecoming.
The performance of the Cadillac High School football team at the time, the extremely unorthodox thinking of coaching staff and school administrators, the desire of the band to “go against the norm,” and the band just happening to have a show nearby around the time of homecoming, were all factors that conspired to create one of the most memorable and talked-about events in the city’s history.
How it started
Cadillac High School Football Coach Dave Brines knew they had to do something. The year before, the Vikings had gone 9-0 and finished third in the state, part of a 16-game winning streak. Although they had lost a few players since that undefeated 1973 season, Brines and his assistant coach, Jim Neff, knew their 1974 team was solid. Still, they had lost their first two games, although by close margins.
“They weren’t used to losing. They were pretty down mentally,” Brines said.
His conclusion was, “The kids weren’t having any fun.”
During a coaching meeting, Neff suggested playing rock and roll music in the locker room as a way to loosen up the team and get them ready to play.
The suggestion was a 180-degree turn from Brines’ approach.
“I wanted the locker room quiet. I wanted them to be serious and think about the game,” Brines said.
But Brines trusted Neff, and knew he had a good football mind, and he went along with the suggestion.
While coming up with an idea of whose music to play, Neff thought of a band he had seen open for the New York Dolls. Their name was KISS. Their elaborate stage show featured shooting flames and special effects, and their raucous, high energy music was bound to get the team pumped up. In addition, their name, spelled out in all capital letters, was the same as their saying in football, “Keep It Simple, Stupid.”
The Vikings again began winning games. Neff recalled that even on road games they would lug along one of the school’s record players and the locker room would reverberate with one of KISS’s first few albums.
As the team went on to win game after game, Neff decided to let KISS know about the team’s success. He flipped over one the albums, jotted down the address of the management company, and wrote a letter recounting how the band’s music played a role in getting them back on track.
“When we first received the letter and heard the plight of the team, and how things turned around, it was the early part of KISS defining itself,” KISS singer Paul Stanley said years later during an interview.
“We became defined by our fans. What had happened (in Cadillac) was so intriguing.”
The story of Cadillac’s return to its winning ways struck a chord with the band. Neff recalls getting a phone call one evening from Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons, who were backstage before a show.
“They were absolutely thrilled to hear what was going on,” Neff said.
After Neff gave them the whole story, the pair asked the coach to call in after each game and let them know how the team did.
Seeing the band would be playing at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Neff came up with the idea of taking a few players down to see the show. The promoter provided a dozen tickets, and 10 players, with Brines and Neff each driving a vehicle, drove down to the big city. Cadillac wasn’t as connected to the outside world as it is now, so just the trip to the Motor City was a big deal for some of the players. Some had never seen an escalator.
“In fact, we spent a lot of time before the concert with the kids riding up and down the moving stairs,” Neff recalled.
In 1975, the band gave them enough tickets for the entire team to see KISS in Saginaw, further cementing the relationship between the rock group and the football team.
Then in the fall of 1975, Neff saw that KISS would be playing at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo right around the same time as homecoming. An idea of having a couple of the band members come up to a pep assembly and sign autographs evolved into having them bring the entire concert to Cadillac.
Stanley said band members were all on board to visit the small town in Northern Michigan.
“We defined ourselves by going against the norm,” Stanley said. “We built a following playing cities and parts of the country that other bands flew over ... all we could think is, ‘Wow. Cadillac, Michigan.’ Michigan is the state that initially embraced us. Certainly Detroit more than any other place. The idea (to visit) was so off the wall, it fit us perfectly — a football team that listens to us in the locker room that turned their season around. OK, let’s go.”
Before the KISS appearance could happen, the plan had to be approved by Cadillac High School Principal John Laurent.
One of Laurent’s motivations for agreeing to the visit was his desire to unite the student body. In the 1970s, cultural upheaval was dividing the students. In addition, CHS students attended in split sessions.
“You had literally two schools,” said Neff. “Some went to school mornings, others in the afternoon. There was no lunch. It was a struggle getting the kids pointed in the same direction.”
“I am responsible for bringing KISS to Cadillac,” Laurent said in a 2013 interview. “It was the most hectic week at CHS. I didn’t even know who KISS was when Jim Neff asked me about it ... I got permission from Superintendent Bill Smith ... I was expecting the worst and hoping for the best. It turned out to be a wonderful week. And two of the four KISS members were school teachers.”
KISS arrived by limousine on Friday, Oct. 9, 1975 and checked in at the Hotel Caberfae Motor Lodge. That afternoon they were greeted at Cadillac High School by a reception line of the entire student body, including the marching band playing “Rock and Roll All Night, Party Every Day.”
KISS cut a ribbon at the school’s door to mark their entrance, and followed a whirlwind schedule that included meeting with the football team, photos with the team and cheerleaders, and meeting students in the hallways and classrooms. That evening, Gene Simmons ignited the bonfire with his fire breathing trick before an effigy of a Chippewa Hills Warrier was burned. The band also played a show in the high school gymnasium.
“The crowd moved steadily in, the faces of parents standing out for their lack of decoration,” wrote Cadillac News reporter Jeff Eaton on Oct. 10, 1975. “Sound and lighting equipment filled the stage and to either side of it stood more speakers ... once the equipment for KISS was set, the audience began shouting and clapping with every check of the lights or movement of a stagehead. Suddenly the lights went out, and it was time. KISS popped onto the stage and a roar went up from blackened lips. Giving their blessing to Cadillac and the Vikings, KISS started pounding out their hits. It was a fast-paced show, having a strict time limit from school officials to meet ... While the final chords were still echoing loudly in everyone’s ears, KISS was gone and the lights came up to reveal a tired and somewhat-dazed audience. There was still school (the next day) to get some sleep for, though, for many, the excitement probably made it difficult.”
The next day, KISS was offered the Key to the City at a breakfast complete with city officials in KISS face paint. Neff sported KISS make-up along with City Manager Don Mason, Mayor Pete Wagner, his wife, Superintendent of Schools William Smith, Coach Brines and Laurent.
That afternoon the band had their own float in the homecoming parade, which wound its way to Memorial Stadium. A large helicopter landed in the middle of the football field, the band got on board, and as they flew away thousands of fliers were dropped reading, “Cadillac High, KISS Loves You!”
“I have been trying to bring the student body together for a couple of years,” Laurent said after the KISS visit. “And KISS did that in one day.”
KISS’s unlikely visit to Cadillac has placed the city firmly within the mythology of rock ‘n roll history.
A photograph shot in Cadillac High School made the inside pages of the venerable rock magazine Rolling Stone. The picture’s publication came amid the hoopla surrounding the induction of the band KISS into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
A number of TV and film projects have spawned from the event, including a documentary that aired on ESPN in 2010 and a major motion picture called “Cadillac High” that has been in the works for several years.
In 2015, on the 40th anniversary of the visit, a special event was held in Cadillac which included the unveiling of a 10-foot tall, black granite monument near Cadillac High School Veterans Memorial Stadium, in addition to a performance by KISS tribute band Mr. Speed at the high school gymnasium.
Joy VanDrie, then-Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said the monument is an everlasting memorial to the band’s visit.
“The story of KISS’ visit to Cadillac is no longer local folklore,” VanDrie said. “It is forever etched in the stone for the public to see.”
KISS fans from all over the country have come to Cadillac to see the monument and to experience the KISStory Tour walk.
Brines and Neff had the honors of pulling the tarp off the monument and revealing it to the assembled crowd.
Neff spoke about the power of the word “yes” in bringing KISS to town 40 years ago.
“Back in 1975 ... several individuals said ‘Yes, let’s bring KISS to Cadillac,’” Neff said. “It created one of the greatest stories in the history of rock ‘n’ roll.”
“You wanted the best, you got the best,” Neff added. “Cadillac, Michigan.”
