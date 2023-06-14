The family fun fair returns

The Marion Fair is coming up fast with a full week of events starting June 11-17.
“We’ve seen major increases the past couple of years,” Marion fair board president Matt Mohr said. “We hope to at least stay level if not an increase in traffic.”
Mohr estimated over 10,000 people will make their way to the fair this year.
Grandstand events will start on Tuesday, June 13, with the garden tractor pulls beginning at 7 p.m. with $5 admission.
Admission to the fair is free with $5 parking fees beginning on Wednesday, June 14.
Wednesday, June 14th is kids’ day and Micro Wrestling in the grandstands at 7 p.m. Admission is $15.
This year’s fair will also feature a new wash rack and pens for livestock showing.
“We have been doing improvements to the animal side to make it better for the kids,” Mohr said.
There is also a new announcer’s booth for the different shows.
Thursday, June 15 the fair will host West Michigan Pullers Sanctioned Truck and Tractor pull at 7 p.m. Admission is free for kids five and under, ten dollars for ages six through 12, and $15 dollars for ages 13 and above.
Friday, June 16 the livestock auction will begin at 6 p.m. The Flying Star IPRA Sanctioned Rodeo will start at 7 p.m. with admission free for kids five and under, ten dollars for ages six through 12, and $25 dollars for ages 13 and above.
Clark the Juggler will be at the fair Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at noon.
Mohr said that las year’s fair brought over 100 different projects for kids in 4-H and this year is shaping up to have strong numbers as well.
The final grandstand event on Saturday, June 17 is the USA Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. with admission free for kids five and under, ten dollars for ages six through 12, and $15 dollars for ages 13 and above.
“Come on out and support the community, support the kids, the vendors, support everybody,” Mohr said.
12 p.m.: Kids Games
7 p.m.: Grandstand Event- Micro Wrestling Admission: All ages $15
Thursday, June 15
12 p.m.: Clark the Juggler
7 p.m.: Grandstand Event- West Michigan Pullers Sanctioned Truck and Tractor Pull
Admission- 0-5 free, 6-12 $10, 13 and up $15
Friday, June 16
12 p.m.: Clark the Juggler
6 p.m.: Livestock Auction
7 p.m.: Grandstand Event- Flying Star IPRA Sanctioned Rodeo
Admission- 0-5 free, 6-12 $10, 13 and up $15
Saturday, June 17
12 p.m.: Clark the Juggler
7 p.m.: Grandstand Event- USA Demolition Derby
Admission- 0-5 free, 6-12 $10, 13 and up $15
