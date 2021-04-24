CADILLAC — Leadership was one of the themes of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's remarks during the 2021 Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce's Governor's Breakfast.
The governor wrapped up her remarks by urging, "Everyone who wears a leadership hat or has a platform to use it to find some common ground so that we can move forward together."
But then it was area students' turn to ask the governor questions.
Their questions focused on the future and on the governor's personal past.
The final question, by Sophia Bianchi, a Pine River student, asked Gov. Whitmer whether there was a political figure she admired that inspired her to run for office.
The Whitmer family's association with prior political figures in Michigan is well-known; her father worked for former Republican Governor Bill Milliken and her mother worked for Frank Kelly, the state's longest-serving attorney general, a Democrat.
"I do think that both Frank Kelly and Bill Milliken were such wonderful examples of integrity and kindness and strength, and that's— those are the two that I would say I was closest to and most admired," Gov. Whitmer said, before speculating that the Pine River student might run. "She asked the political question."
Zoey Fiester, a Cadillac student, was the first to ask a question.
"What changes do you feel should be made to the current K-12 curriculum, due to factors such as advances in technology, automation and climate change, to ensure that Michigan students are best prepared for the future?" Zoey asked.
Gov. Whitmer began by acknowledging the difficult circumstances in which students find themselves due to the pandemic.
The governor said we should always be looking for ways to prepare students for the future.
"We have to make sure that we are staying focused on mitigating climate change, and using technology to build,—whether it's resilient jobs of the future or infrastructure of the future," Gov. Whitmer said, specifically citing electric vehicles and the infrastructure required to operate them. "These key, you know, components of our economy that you mentioned are all interwoven. The reason the auto industry came to Michigan in the first place was because of our abundant natural resources."
Kendrick Smallegan, from Northern Michigan Christian School in McBain, asked the governor about the first thing she'd like to do when COVID is over.
"There's so many," she said with a slight chuckle. But people elected her to fix the roads, she said.
Though publically she's been focusing on the pandemic, she said her administration has made strides on public educational opportunities, skills training, healthcare, water and the environment.
"My current focus is using these billions of dollars that are being sent to our state by the federal government," the governor said.
One business leader was also permitted a question. Craig Hewett of B and P manufacturing asked her plans to get Michiganders back to work even as some continue to receive financial assistance.
"I think that your question is one that resonates all across the state," Gov. Whitmer said before returning to a theme of her candidacy and governorship regarding filling the skills gap. "The ultimate goal is to make Michigan a place where everyone can have a good-paying job ... we know there are many beautiful places in our state but Cadillac is one of the tops and we want to make sure that in Cadillac, Michigan employers like you have got the workforce you need, and that everyone's got a path to get a new good-paying job."
