There is a lot of buzz surrounding electric vehicles, but also a lot of questions associated with the new technology.
Electric/hybrid vehicles are not new to the marketplace by any stretch of the imagination, but there is a big push for adoption by automakers, the government and those with concerns regarding pollution for people to make the switch. The same is starting to happen to other modes of transportation, including school buses.
There are grants available to help offset the cost of purchasing electric school buses and area districts are looking into whether the savings are worthy of that investment.
Mesick Consolidated Schools, Pine River Area Schools, Evart Public Schools, Buckley Community Schools McBain Rural Agricultural Schools and Manton Consolidated Schools superintendents have said they are not actively seeking these types of vehicles.
Buckley Superintendent Jessica Herrand said her district recently ordered two buses just before the grants that help to offset the cost of the electric buses came out. Manton Superintendent Len Morrow said his district is not looking to utilize these grants, but could in the future if funding is available.
He said there are still too many questions that need to be answered and potential issues with early adoption for his district to consider the purchase.
McBain Superintendent Scott Akom said he looked into electric buses, but he doesn’t believe they are ready for what Northern Michigan entails.
“Electric buses are coming and will be here in our bus barns soon,” he said. “I did ride one and inspect it. One of my concerns was the lack of infrastructure and support.”
He also said the EPA has set aside $5 billion for electric buses and infrastructure change, but they are only releasing $5 million nationwide. As a result, Akom said there will be more opportunities in the future and he is confident they will get some wrinkles ironed out.
For Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Tim Hejnal the process of figuring out if an electric bus makes sense for his district is ongoing.
He said his district uses Dean Transportation as a third-party provider for its’ busing needs. He also said his district received a grant for one electric bus and he is looking at how to secure those funds. He also said there is interest to move in this direction if it suits its geography.
While many superintendents are not sure about the use of electric buses, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown is ready to move forward if they can get all the pieces to come together.
Brown said the cost of an electric bus is more than $300,000, but they are utilizing a grant from the State of Michigan through Dean Transportation. Like Lake City, CAPS uses Dean Transportation as its service provider.
CAPS also will use some matching funds through Consumers Energy, according to Brown. With that, she said the cost will be down to around the same cost as a diesel-run bus.
The bus, once in the fleet, will be used for in-town routes and shuttle routes. With fuel costs up more than 30% from just a couple of years ago, Brown said the long-term benefits of an electric bus include not only cost savings but environmental ones too.
“We are still in the information gathering stage before we finalize the timeline (to get one),” she said.
Christopher Dean is the business intelligence analytics coordinator for Dean Transportation and he said when districts are looking at the early adoption of electric buses, there has to be buy-in from every level.
That means not only from the third-party service provider and the district but also, and probably more importantly, the utility provider in the area. Without that, it really won’t work.
“We are so early in school bus electrification. We are learning every day and for it to be successful, there has to be buy-in from the top down,” he said.
While Dean said his company doesn’t have hesitation when it comes to integrating electric buses into any district it serves, he did say they are taking a steady and well-educated approach to the implementation. He also said the vendors selling these buses will admit that tech and specifically the batteries and charging, is changing quickly.
“I was told the first generation buses will be like the Model T model in the next three to five years, but I’m excited to get started in Cadillac and Lake City (if they decide to move forward),” he said. “We are going to take an educated, well-informed approach.”
Dean said with the electric buses costing more than $300,000 and with the cost of an add-on warranty upping that to nearly $400,000, the math doesn’t work for districts without additional funding from grants or utility providers. He also said the electric buses are not sustainable at the current price point.
It is anticipated that in the next five years, the cost will be roughly half that. At that price point, it is more competitive as a new diesel bus costs roughly, $100,000.
“There are a lot of variables to consider when making the best decision today and the best decision for the next calendar year, but also long-term,” Dean said. “That (electric) bus is going to be there awhile and we need to make a good, solid decision.”
This includes making sure charging infrastructure is compatible moving forward so it can be used in future generations. He also said that is driven by two things, what connection there is from the charger to the bus and how much energy a battery can accept.
While the industry is new and it is hard to know how everything is going to look moving forward, Dean said he anticipates there will be some sort of connector or converter that will help minimize some of these issues.
As for the complaint that the batteries are not made for cold weather like experienced in Northern Michigan, Dean said manufacturers are aware and that is why they are testing in these types of climates. Dean also said everyone just needs to acknowledge that the range for electric buses will be reduced in colder weather.
It is that reduction, that manufacturers are trying to address.
“If we had a cold snap. I don’t think our ability to use it would stop, but we do have to pay attention to reduction,” Dean said. “Electric buses, under perfect conditions, could do 120 miles on a charge and, on a cold day, it might only be able to do 100 miles. We would have to adjust to that as necessary.”
Regardless of the issues or people’s reluctance to adopt these types of vehicles currently connected to electric buses and electric vehicles Dean said the industry is signaling that is the way of the future. It will, however, take time to get there.
It not only will be the use of electric vehicles but also alternative fuels such as natural gas and propane. He also said there still will be the continued use of gasoline and diesel, but electric buses will be the primary type.
While Brown was not ready to give a timeline, Dean said if everything goes as planned, the goal is to have the electric bus running routes at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
