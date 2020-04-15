The future of the coronavirus

CADILLAC — The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is "novel." We don't know much about it. Scientists are researching and studying the disease that is now a pandemic.
In a briefing provided by SciLine, a service that connects reporters with scientific experts, the Cadillac News captured the answers to some common questions about coronaviruses, COVID-19 and testing.
One of the most basic questions people have is when is this going to all be over and will we have to go through this again?
Nobody knows for certain.
It helps to understand what the virus is.
It's a newly encountered coronavirus and we'll probably see more coronaviruses in the future.
This particular coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, emerged from an animal source, possibly a bat or a pangolin (scaly anteater).
"This is not the last time a virus will emerge from a likely animal source and infect humans. These reservoirs have thousands of viruses and for the most part, they haven't been an issue," said Vineet Menachery, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
"Not every coronavirus that exists in a bat or an animal can infect a human and cause this kind of disease but every once in a while we'll have that. And this is what we're seeing with COVID-19," he went on to say.
"As the world continues to interact with these new animal populations, preparation is going to be key, and not only just in terms of vaccines, but therapeutics and being ready to respond," Menachery said. I think COVID-19 has really been a wake up call."
There's been some speculation that this novel coronavirus will mutate or recur year-to-year, the way the flu does.
Menachery said that coronaviruses tend to be more stable and don't mutate very much.
That could be good news for building immunity or for developing a vaccine.
"I would not expect that in a year's time you would have so many changes that the immunity you generate now would not protect you," he said. But researchers don't yet know how long immunity would last or how strong the immunity would be.
While coronaviruses might not mutate very much, the protective antibodies your body develops to fight the virus don't last forever at full-strength.
"We know with coronaviruses is that your antibody in your blood doesn't last a lifetime. Often for common cold coronaviruses, which are often less severe, it can last two to three years," Menachery said.
But there's some evidence that people who were severely ill with the previous SARS virus had protection for more than 10 years.
Menachery said he expected that people who get sick with COVID-19 will have some level of immunity in the future. That could mean people will get sick, but not as severely or possibly for not as long.
It also helps to understand testing and preventative measures.
In Michigan, over the past couple of days, the the number of new infections appears to have slowed.
But that can be misleading. There may be gaps in testing or in available resources that mean the disease is not being fully counted.
"It is possible that less urban areas are particularly at risk, given the lack of healthcare resources or limited healthcare resources," said Jennifer Nuzzo, Ph.D., a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
(It should be noted that Munson Healthcare has said, despite the rural nature of northern Michigan, one of the strengths of the healthcare system in the are is how easily resources can be shared.)
And some areas of the country may experience an upswing while others see a decline in cases.
"Were we to dial back on social distancing, we should very much anticipate that there will be a rise in cases," Nuzzo said. "And therefore, if we want to change what we're doing now, we have to have a plan to deal with those rising cases."
That means closely tracking known cases, robust testing and careful tracking of healthcare systems.
A national strategy could be critical.
"Different states are taking different approaches now. And while that may be necessary for operational flexibility, it also limits our understanding of what's happening across the nation," Nuzzo said. Supply chain issues ranging from chemicals used in testing to personal protective equipment "are things that need to be addressed and ideally that happens at the national level so you don't have 50 states competing against each other."
Social distancing is clearly having an impact on the spread of the disease, Nuzzo said. But she doesn't think social distaning is sustainable long-term.
"We need to have a new path," Nuzzo said. "In order to make decisions about when and how to lift social distancing restrictions, we need to have better surveillance for the disease. And also, for the impact on the health system.
There are two kinds of tests that track the disease. Swabbing, which checks your respiratory system for the disease, is most commonly used to see if a person is currently infected with SARS-CoV-2. A serology test, often a blood test, checks whether you've had the disease (it looks for antibodies).
"There's been an increasing call for developing a national testing strategy, one that looks at how should we be using testing capabilities, how can we expand testing capabilities," Nuzzo said. "Different types of testing approaches are coming online—so, not just looking for the virus but also looking at antibodies as you may have been infected in the past. We need a strategy to optimize these approaches so that we can get the most information out of it to best inform our response."
One of the problems with the test that looks for a current infection is that there's a high false negative rate, about 30%. That means the test will come back saying the person doesn't have the virus, when in fact, they do.
The two different kinds of tests require different approaches.
"It's a very different strategy for how you would go about collecting these specimens from large groups of people," said Dr. Jana Broadhurst, director for the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit Clinical Laboratory.
"Now, our capability to offer serology testing or detection of antibodies is much more limited right now than our virus RNA detection methods. There is currently only a single test that's approved by the FDA to be distributed for for serology testing. That's going to increase very rapidly over the coming weeks," Dr. Broadhurst said.
Local testing
Local testing has improved since the coronavirus pandemic first broke out in Michigan in March.
Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital has several labs to which tests can be sent; local private practices can also take samples from patients.
However, that's just for the RNA test (the swab), not a blood test that looks for antibodies.
Antibody testing is not being done yet at any significant scale in Northern Michigan, according to an interview late last week with Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief medical officer for Cadillac Hospital.
Antibody testing is not very quick and "you can't do it. the first day that somebody is exposed," Dr. Santangelo noted, "because they won't have those antibodies yet."
But the tests will be important in the future as we learn more about SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.
"That kind of testing is going to be really important in the big picture because fast forward six months ... it would be really helpful to know how many people in an area, or how many people in a hospital or how many people in a nursing home are immune to COVID-19."
